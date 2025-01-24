Shettima, Sultan, Abdulsalami, Atiku, Others to Attend Strengthening Nigerian Democracy Conference in Abuja

•Otive Igbuzor: Confab to reignite hope, rebuild trust, lay out strengthened democratic roadmap

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima, former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, his New Nigeria Peoples Party counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso are billed to attend the “Strengthening Nigerian Democracy” in Abuja.

Other dignitaries expected at the conference are: the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF), Senator George Akume, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, among others are also expected to grace the occasion.

The conference scheduled for Monday 27th and Tuesday 28 January is being organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Westminster for Democracy (WfD), Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) and National Peace Committee.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the CSOs, the Founding Executive Director, Centre LSD, Otive Igbuzor, said despite decades of democratic practice, the realities faced by Nigerians today often reflect disillusionment rather than hope.

He noted Nigeria’s democratic journey, though spanning 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, is beset by structural and functional flaws.

Igbuzor emphasised that the goal of the conference was to ignite a discussion aimed at tackling the pressing challenges that threaten the very foundation of democracy in our country.

He stressed these range from electoral malpractices, ineffective political parties, and weakened governance structures to pervasive corruption and a concerning erosion of public trust.

He noted that as conveners, they are committed to addressing the complexities and setbacks Nigeria’s democratic system currently faces, with the purpose of finding actionable solutions that can restore and strengthen our national governance.

Igbuzor stated: “The very purpose of the conference lies in a vision for a democracy that is genuine, resilient, and inclusive. As many of us know, Nigeria’s democratic journey, though spanning 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, is beset by structural and functional flaws.

“Despite decades of democratic practice, the realities faced by Nigerians today often reflect disillusionment rather than hope. The goal of the conference, therefore, is to reignite hope, rebuild trust, and lay out a road map toward a strengthened democratic system that serves all Nigerians with integrity and accountability.

“First, we recognize an urgent need for democratic reforms. At the heart of our democratic challenges lies the pressing requirement for a political environment free of manipulation, imposition, and exclusion.

“For too long, the political landscape in Nigeria has been dominated by elite cliques, leaving citizens feeling alienated from the governance processes that directly impact their lives.”

Igbuzor added that the aim of the conference is to initiate reform efforts that would strengthen the country’s electoral process and ensure that the leadership selection process is credible.

He stressed that other objectives of the conference are to mobilise and strengthen political parties.

Igbuzor pointed out that political parties are the bedrock of any democracy, yet in Nigeria, they often fall short of the ideals of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness.