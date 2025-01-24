Police Nab Two Suspected Kidnappers of AIG Odumosu’s Wife

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The leadership of Nigeria Police Force (NPF), said that operatives of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Special Squad apprehended two fleeing kidnap suspects in connection to the kidnap of the wife of Retired Assistant Inspector General, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Mrs Odumosu.

On Thursday, police operatives attached to the Ogun State Command, in a commendable display of teamwork and swift action, successfully killed two kidnappers of Mrs. Odumosu and rescued her unharmed.

On January 16, 2025, at approximately 9:45 PM, four masked gunmen forcibly abducted Mrs. Odumosu from her Lexus Jeep outside her residence in Arepo, Ogun State.

Announcing the the arrest of the suspects identified as Agbojule Smart ‘m’, 27 years and Keleke Michael ‘m’, 30 years, in a statement on Friday, the Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the arrest was in response to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to go after the fleeing suspects in connection to the kidnap of the wife of Retired Assistant Inspector General, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Mrs Odumosu.

According to him, “The suspects were arrested in the early hours of today, Friday the 24th of January 2025 while on their way out of Lagos State.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to their crime; belonging to a gang of four, two of whom have been neutralized previously.

“Recovered from the suspects upon their arrest were the sum of Two Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N2,250,000), which was part of the requested ransom, two locally fabricated rifles, and 11 live cartridges”.

The IGP commends the police operatives for their gallantry in apprehending these suspects and encourages them to maintain this high standard of competence in the fight against crime in all its manifestations.

Reaffirming their commitment to public safety and the security of the good citizens of Nigeria, Adejobi said the force remains steadfast in its commitment to reducing crime to the barest minimum and foster the establishment of peace across the nation.

Also, the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN), extended its deepest condolences to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, on the tragic and untimely demise of his beloved son in an auto crash on Monday, January 21, 2025.

A statement by Secretary General,

Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria FCT Chapter, Babatunde Ayeni, said this heartbreaking incident is undoubtedly an irreparable loss to a dedicated and hardworking crime fighter who has steadfastly reshaped the security landscape of the Federal Capital Territory since assuming office last year.

“Under CP Disu’s leadership, the FCT has witnessed a remarkable decline in crime rates, thanks to his unwavering commitment, the support of his family, the Command’s management team, and other stakeholders.

“We urge CP Disu to remain steadfast in his zeal and dedication to combating crime in the FCT, even in the face of this tragic loss.

“As we mourn with the CP and his family, we pray for the repose of the soul of the late Disu and extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire FCT Police Command, CP Disu’s family, and our colleagues covering the Command’s activities.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss”.