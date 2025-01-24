Okoya-Thomas T’tennis Championship Goes National

Femi Solaja

After 55 uninterrupted years of sponsorship, the annual Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships has been transformed to embrace players across the length and breadth of the nation.

The annual event is the longest-running table tennis competition in Africa and will become a national event starting this year.

Initiated in 1968 by the late Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas, the tournament has produced some of Nigeria’s finest table tennis stars, including the legendary Atanda Musa, the late Yomi Bankole, Bose Kaffo, and the evergreen Olufunke Oshonaike.

At a press conference marking the commencement of the 56th edition in Lagos yesterday, Deji Okoya-Thomas announced that the family decided to expand the tournament to a national level due to numerous appeals from table tennis stakeholders within and outside Nigeria.

“This year is particularly special as the tournament will extend beyond Lagos State to become a national event for the first time since its inception in 1968. This decision comes in response to numerous appeals to allow the best players from across the country to compete in a supportive environment that brings out their best,” he explained.

He added, “Notably, this tournament remains the longest-running table tennis competition in Nigeria and Africa, with many participants achieving continental and international success. Before his passing in 2015, the late business mogul promised that the tournament would outlive him, and we are proud to see that his promise has been fulfilled, with the tournament continuing to flourish for 11 years.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, lauded the family for upholding the legacy of the competition’s initiator while pledging the government’s commitment to supporting grassroots sports development.

Dikko commended the family for their dedication since the initiator’s demise in 2015 and emphasized that talents discovered through such tournaments would be supported to achieve podium finishes at major events like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

President of ITTF Africa, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, noted that the tournament has become a breeding ground for table tennis stars in Nigeria, with many national team players emerging from the tournament.

This year’s event also marks the 10th anniversary of the late business mogul’s passing. Over 355 players (231 male and 124 female) will compete in 13 events, including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, para, deaf, and veteran categories, with enhanced prize money. Participants are drawn from 21 states and 67 clubs across the country, with the Men’s Singles category attracting the highest number of entries at 109.