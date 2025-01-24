Mrs Soludo: Man Who Burnt Wife to Death over Infidelity Must Face Justice

•As women’s group condemn action

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Anambra State governor’s wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has vowed to follow up closely on the case of a man who allegedly set his wife on fire in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, over a case of infidelity.

The governor’s wife said she will follow up on the matter until full justice is served on the man, who was identified as Mr. Sunday Nwanna.

While receiving details of the incident from the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo and her health counterpart, Dr. Afam Obidike, Mrs, Soludo said the matter will not be swept under the table.

She had directed the duo to immediately visit the scene of the incident, and asked to be updated frequently on the matter.

Mrs. Soludo said: “I will see to the end of the case, to ensure that full justice must be made to take prime place in the whole process.

“This present administration takes issues of domestic violence and abuses as serious crimes, and no one who is found guilty of such offences would be let to walk free.”

Meanwhile, Oraifite Women in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, under the aegis of Oraifite Women Based in Awka, have condemned the burning to death of a woman, Mrs. Blessing Nwanna by her husband, over allegation of infidelity.

Spokesperson of Oraifite Women Based in Anambra, Dr. Helen Obi, who is also a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Law, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in a press briefing on Thursday said the women plan to visit the commissioner for women’s affairs to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet.

Obi said the deceased who is a mother of six hails from Oraifite and was married to her husband, Sunday Nwanna, a native of Abagana, where they both lived until Tuesday evening when the man poured fuel on her and set her ablaze after a heated argument, leading to her death.

While briefing journalists, Obi cautioned couple against violence, urging them to do well to detect early signs of violence and walk away. She insisted that there was nothing for a woman to be ashamed of in a broken marriage, as it was better to be alive than die while trying to conceal the shame of divorce.

She said: “I’m speaking on behalf of Oraifite Women Based in Anambra. I’m also speaking as a former vice chairman of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Anambra, and an advocate of World Women International.

“We condemn the burning to death of our daughter who is married to Abagana, who was set ablaze by her husband. This is such a gruesome incident. We have not rested since we heard this.

“We just ended the 16 days activism on ‘stop the violence against women’, and less than a month after that exercise, we are now seeing this. During the campaign, we spoke against domestic violence.

“This particular incident did not go down well with us. So Oraifite Women Based in Awka plan to visit the commissioner for women’s affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo to express our unhappiness about this and to urge her to ensure that justice is served.”