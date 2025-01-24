Engage Ogoni Communities in Divestment, Oil Extraction, Stakeholders Tells Tinubu

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Stakeholders in Ogoniland have called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure full engagement of Ogoni communities in the ongoing discussions around oil company divestments and the planned resumption of oil production in the region.

They warned that sidelining the people in critical decisions could reignite tensions and derail efforts toward sustainable development.

The call was made during a one-day dialogue on “Oil Companies, Divestments vs. Oil Resumption in Ogoniland,” organised by the Lokiaka Community Development Centre in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Speakers emphasised the need for transparency, justice, and community-led processes to address historical grievances and prevent further harm to the environment.

Speaking, Martha Agbani, Executive Director of Lokiaka, criticised the federal government for prioritising oil extraction without addressing the unresolved demands in the Ogoni Bill of Rights and the devastating impact of past oil activities.

“There is a push for oil resumption in Ogoniland, but what has changed since Shell was kicked out three decades ago? Ogoni communities are still grappling with environmental degradation, ongoing oil spills, and unaddressed injustices,” she said.

Agbani insisted that the Ogoni people must have a decisive role in any discussions around oil production and local content.

“The Ogoni people want to own and manage their resources. If Shell’s technical know-how left the environment in ruins, how prepared are the communities to handle oil production sustainably? These are the critical questions we need to address openly,” she added.

She also urged the federal government to respect Ogoni demands, including the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other leaders executed in 1995, and to conduct a thorough environmental audit to identify and address areas not covered by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

The keynote speaker at the meeting, Mike Karikpo, who is the Country Director of Natural Justice, stressed the importance of involving Ogoni stakeholders in decisions related to oil extraction, particularly as Nigeria faces declining oil production and the global transition to renewable energy.

“The Niger Delta is one of the most devastated environments on Earth. Any attempt to resume oil production without first cleaning up the environment and addressing community concerns will only deepen mistrust and conflicts,” Karikpo said.

Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene, Executive Director of YEAC-Nigeria, at the meeting urged the federal government to resolve the demands that led to the suspension of oil production in 1993, including those outlined in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

“Until the injustices of the past are addressed and the environment is properly remediated, any move to restart oil extraction will be seen as coercive and confrontational,” Dumnamene said.

He called for the adoption of sustainable models, such as sovereign wealth funds, to ensure long-term benefits for Ogoni communities.

President, National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) Emanuel Barinuazor, expressed support for oil resumption but insisted that the process must be led by Ogoni communities, not external interests.

“We are in support of crude oil production resumption in Ogoniland and benefit directly from them, however, the process cannot be controlled by Abuja cartels. We don’t want to be left behind in the global shift from crude oil to renewable energy,” he said.