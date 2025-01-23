Linkage Assurance CFO  Emerges Chairman ICAN-NIA Chapter

Ebere Nwoji

The Chief Financial Officer of Linkage Assurance, Dr. Emmanuel Otitolaiye, has been appointed the Pioneer Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) -Nigerian Insurers Association’s (NIA) ‘s Chapter.

ICAN-NIA Chapter was recently inaugurated by the 60th President of ICAN, Davidson Alaribe in company of top accounting and insurance professionals in Nigeria at a ceremony held at Nigeria’s Insurers House in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Otitolaiye in his acceptance speech at the event said “It is with great delight, sense of responsibility and immense gratitude to the Almighty God that I stand before this distinguished audience, today, to accept my election and formal investiture as the Pioneer Chairman of the ICAN-NIA Chapter.”

On behalf of his executive committee, he pledged committee to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, promoting excellence in the field of accounting, and advancing the interests of members.

“As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business and finance, we must embrace innovation and stay at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies. The challenges we face require us to adapt, evolve, and continuously expand our knowledge and skills,” he stated.

Otitolaiye, pledging further said, “As chairman, I am dedicated to fostering a culture of lifelong learning and professional development, ensuring that our members have access to the resources and support they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

He stated that his administration would focus on membership drive, focusing training and events, through collaboration and partnerships.