Enugu Jubilates as Ekweremadu’s Wife Returns After Organ Trafficking Sentence

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

There was jubilation yesterday at the Mpu country home of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, and some other parts of the state following the return of his wife, Beatrice, after her release from prison in the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu, Beatrice, and Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor, had been convicted in March 2023 for conspiring to traffic a young man for organ harvesting.

Following a court judgement on May 5, 2023, Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, his wife was sentenced to four years and six months, and Obeta was handed a 10-year prison term.

In his judgement, Jeremy Johnson, the trial judge, ruled that Beatrice should spend half of the sentence in custody and on license for the rest of the sentence.

Beatrice’s return to Nigeria on Tuesday marked the end of her prison period.

President General of Mpu Town Union Federated, Benjamin Chijioke, who confirmed the development, said the community was overwhelmed with joy, following the release.

Chijioke said, “It is a great day for us. Since morning, there has been jubilation and celebration in all the villages. People are shedding tears of joy, especially those that were depending on the philanthropic disposition of the family to survive.”

Councillor of Mpu Ward, Hon. Ogbuka Edwin, said it was like a public holiday in Mpu as the absence of Ekweremadu and his wife had created a big gap in the community.

Edwin stated that leaders of the community would not relent in their prayers until the former senator joined his family, saying that is the only time their joy would be complete.

