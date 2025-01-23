Despite Plights of African Children, There Are Glimmers of Resilience, Hope, Says Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that despite the challenges confronting African children and women, there are glimmers of resilience and hope.

The venue was the launch of the Community Childrens fund event with the theme, “Advancing Africa’s Agenda for Children 2040: Protecting Street Connected Children in West Africa” at the SOAS University.

The Minister, according to her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, urged all in the audience to commit and reignite their determination to build a future where every African child thrives, and collectively declare that neglect, abuse, and systemic failures have no place in our societies.

Painting a picture that underscores how pervasive the situation is on the continent, the Minister stated that in Nigeria, for instance, children make up 42% of the total population, yet millions face extreme vulnerabilities.

“Among the 3 million people displaced in the North-East BAY states, 59% are children exposed to exploitation, violence, and lack of education.

“Over 10.5 million Nigerian children of primary school age are out of

school, with girls accounting for 60%, further perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality. More than 4 out of 10 girls are married or in a union before the age of 18, limiting their future opportunities and exposing them to lifelong hardships. “

The minister’s address reads: “I stand here today, not just as a politician, a minister, or a public servant. First and foremost, I am a mother. Like many of you, I have held my children close and dreamed of the future they could build. I have experienced the joys and challenges of nurturing young minds, of watching them grow into their unique selves, and of doing everything in my power to protect them from harm.

“I recall a moment that profoundly shaped my outlook. It was when I met a four year-old girl who had survived unimaginable abuse. As I held her trembling hands, I saw fear, yes, but I also saw resilience. That moment reinforced for me why our work is urgent and why collective action is not optional but imperative. Every child, like that little girl, has the right to safety, dignity, and the chance to dream without fear.

“It is from this deeply personal space that I approach my role as the Federal Minister of Women Affairs. The stories I hear and the realities I encounter are not statistics or distant headlines to me—they are lived experiences that mirror the fears and hopes of every parent, every caregiver, every community leader who wants the best for their children.

“Today’s event, the launch of the Community Children’s Fund is deeply significant. It provides us with a platform to address not only the vulnerabilities faced by children across Africa but also the immense potential they hold. I am here to share both a professional and a deeply personal perspective because protecting our children is more than a policy directive; it is a moral obligation.

“Distinguished guests, my Keynote today will not be focused on discussing challenges but on exploring pathways to transform the narrative for Africa’s children.

“The crux of my message today is that collective action backed by

strong commitment and disciplined implementation by all of us – governments, civil society, international partners, and individuals – is key to delivering the promises.

“Enshrined in Africa’s Agenda for Children 2040. We must all commit and reignite our determination to build a future where every African child thrives. We must collectively declare that neglect, abuse, and systemic failures have no place in our societies.

“Child Labour remains rampant, with millions of children engaged in hazardous work across various sectors, depriving them of a safe and secure childhood. Malnutrition is a major concern, contributing to 32% of deaths among children under five.

“The statistics are not too different for other African countries, and highlights the urgent need for comprehensive interventions to protect and empower Nigeria’s children.

“As you are already aware, across Africa, the African child is often neglected and forgotten in the shadows of systemic barriers, poverty, and exploitation.

“From the Almajiri in Northern Nigeria to the child hawkers in Southern Nigeria, the Talibé children in Senegal, the Garibou in Mali, down to the park boys in Southern Africa, these vulnerable groups face an alarming lack of access to education, healthcare, and protection, leaving them exposed to cycles of poverty and abuse.

“They are exposed to hazardous living conditions and child labour in rural farms or urban marketplaces, and they continue to bear the brunt of societal inequities.

“These children are robbed of their childhoods, often forced to navigate a world that treats them as invisible, with their rights and potential left unrealized. This neglect is compounded by the erosion of family cohesion. Economic pressures forced migration, and cultural shifts have strained the familial bonds that once Provided safety nets for children.”

Despite these challenges, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed optimism that there are glimmers of resilience and hope.

“The African child possesses boundless potential, a potential that can only be unlocked if we address these systemic barriers with urgency and innovation. Whether it is ending harmful traditional practices like child marriage and female genital mutilation, ensuring access to quality education for girls and boys alike, or tackling the devastating

impact of poverty and violence, we must take bold and systemic action. While the best time to act was yesterday, today is another opportunity to take action and avoid a regrettable future.”