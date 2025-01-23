Afe Babalola Inaugurates ABUAD Fertility Centre, Offers New Hope to Nigeria’s Childless Couples

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has inaugurated the varsity’s fertility centre to tackle global infertility challenges among couples in Nigeria

The fertility centre, located within the university’s 8-year-old ABUAD Multisystem Hospital, aims to address the pressing need for accessible, high-quality reproductive healthcare in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

The centre offers a range of services, including In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Egg and Sperm Freezing (Cryopreservation), Ovulation Induction and Monitoring.

Other services include: Donor Programs for eggs, sperm, and embryos, Surrogacy, Male Fertility Treatments, Hormonal and Genetic Testing, as well as Counseling and Emotional Support for patients.

Commissioning the center on Wednesday, at ABUAD, in Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola emphasized the multisystem hospital was established not for profit, but to provide Nigerians with access to quality healthcare services.

Infertility, according to him is a global phenomenon that affects the mental health of couples, hence his decision to set up the facility and give hope to the hopeless.

His words: “ABUAD was established to provide quality education and provide quality health care.

“Visitors to the hospital are impressed with the quality equipment without which the doctors would be left with nothing but to guess on how to treat patients.

“Today we are commissioning the latest in the market of modern equipment to combat childlessness. My research shows that it cost as much as five thousand dollars in the United States of America to make use of In vitro fertilization, an equivalent of N3,250,000.

“I know that only few Nigerians can afford that huge cost. However, ABUAD Multisystem is not built for the rich people alone.

“I take this opportunity to inform the public that both ABUAD University and ABUAD Multisystem Hospital are not built for profit.

“The fees charged in the ABUAD University is lower than what most secondary schools charged in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilesa Abuja and so on. I assure you that the health of the people is paramount to us.

“Our priority is not money. It is to ensure that people enjoy quality health care”.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of ABUAD Multisystem Hospital, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, assured Nigerians that the Fertility Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced facilities to ensure precision and high success rates.

Dr. Ogundipe added that the specialists at the centre are highly trained in assisted reproductive techniques and are dedicated to providing compassionate care.

On the affordability of the services, the CMD maintained that the hospital offers fertility treatments at a lower cost, making it accessible to more families, thereby eliminating the financial strain of medical tourism.