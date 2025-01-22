WiFiCombat Academy Pledges to Empower Africa’s Future with AI-driven Education, Innovative Edtech Solutions

Funmi Ogundare

WiFiCombat Academy, a pioneer in Africa’s educational technology sector, has reiterated its commitment to revolutionizing access to education through innovative tools and solutions.

The founder, Dele Tejuoso, explained that the academy is committed to equipping students across Africa with future-ready skills and personalised career guidance, catering to learners from primary school to university level.

According to her, by integrating STEM education with career pathways, the academy uses AI-driven assessments and gamified learning to enhance the educational experience, aiming to develop tech-savvy, job-ready, and entrepreneurial leaders.

Recognising the diverse needs across the continent, she noted that WiFiCombat Academy tailors its solutions to regional requirements, offering mobile-first, cloud-based platforms, offline learning kits, and culturally relevant curricula.

These innovations, she pointed out, ensure access even in areas with limited internet connectivity. She added that through partnerships with local governments and NGOs, the academy provides e-learning tools, personalised learning through AI, and mobile applications that expand access to underserved regions.

Tejuoso, a Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellow, said the academy was exploring blockchain integration for credentialing and plans to enhance its offerings with immersive VR/AR modules for hands-on learning.

According to Tejuoso, by leveraging data analytics and learner feedback, WiFiCombat Academy continuously refines its platform to meet the evolving needs of students and educators.

“In evaluating technology tools, WiFiCombat Academy uses analytics, learner feedback, and outcome-based metrics,” added Tejuoso. “The academy continuously refines its platforms through pilot programs and collaboration with educators to ensure the solutions remain relevant and impactful.”

She noted that the role of AI and machine learning in transforming education cannot be overemphasised, as they offer personalised learning paths and predictive analytics to reduce dropout rates, bridge language barriers, and provide real-time feedback to both learners and educators.

She stressed the importance of collaboration between governments, international organisations, and the private sector to drive the growth of the Edtech ecosystem.

“Governments can invest in digital infrastructure, international organisations can offer funding and expertise, and the private sector can also foster innovation, mentorship, and internship opportunities to help scale impactful educational solutions across Africa,” Tejuoso explained.