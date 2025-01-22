I Don’t Care Which Party You Belong, You Are My Friend

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Enugu State on January 4, 2025, was, in many respects, a significant event, specifically highlighting the developmental strides by the administration led by Governor Peter Mbah.

During his visit, the president inaugurated several major infrastructural projects, including: Smart Green Schools, healthcare centres, and expansive road networks. These projects are expected to have a positive impact on the state’s economy and the lives of its residents.

Hosted by the Enugu governor, the president’s visit was also seen as an opportunity for Igbo leaders to present their concerns to Tinubu, including the development of the Anambra Basin, which is estimated to hold up to 1 billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas as well as completion of a rail line linking the eastern part of Nigeria.

Overall, Tinubu’s visit to Enugu State, the first since taking over government about 18 months ago, presented a rare opportunity for the Mbah-led government to showcase to Nigerians and indeed the world, what had been achieved since May 29, 2023. And the governor, many agree, did not fail to impress.

Indeed, the president did not hold back during his speech delivered extempore, underscoring his friendship with the people of the region and his readiness to work with South-eastern leaders. Presented below are the excerpts of the president’s remarks.

Your Excellency, my very good friend, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, the other executive governors here present, and I can see our traditional ruler, who was once my neighbour in Victoria Island, the Obi of Onitsha. It’s good to have you, and you are looking well. I thank God for you. Thank God for your life.

The members of the National Assembly here present, and the former Presiding Officers and Honourable Ministers here present. Let me just do justice to the protocol already established by the governor.

He (Mbah) is a man who knows better. He sees tomorrow today. He’s doing a fantastic job. And my dear brothers, Alex Otti and the man who stitched democracy for us all to enjoy, for it to survive, our former Senate President (Ken Nnamani). I can’t forget that memorable time, and that time when a third-term effort was killed. You did not commit murder. You put life into freedom, sustenance and constitutional democracy in our country.

My friend, Arthur Eze, thank you for your generosity. Everything you’ve been doing for family, for my friend; my wife gave me feedback of your contributions and everything, and it went a long way to alleviate the problem of the needy, the vulnerable, and we appreciate who you are. Thank you.

To the former Governor of Enugu State (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), thank you very much for all the efforts, both in the past and the support that you have given to the present governor. I appreciate that. We won’t forget you. You are our friend. Thank you for the talent hunt that got Peter Mbah (as governor). It shows so much of the greatness of Enugu State.

No matter how much of a structure, concrete or metal, that you build, without a good successor, you have got nothing. I’m glad Enugu has a very, very good tomorrow today. And I salute Peter Mbah for his commitment to development. You’ve built up a good team. I’ve reviewed a number of things with you (Enugu governor) in Enugu and Abuja. You’ve encouraged me on the technological advancement of the state and the commitment you have from the private sector.

I know your background. The election is over. We have to move the nation forward. And you are demonstrating that commitment, irrevocable commitment to human development. I don’t care which party you come from. You are my friend.

This is the same for Alex Otti and many of you that are doing well and are very focused. And it’s not about the difference in languages and place of birth. No one of us has control of their mother tongue. You are created by God. You found yourself in Enugu, or you found yourself in Onitsha or you found yourself in Lagos. You are all a member of one big, huge family called Nigeria. But we are living in different rooms in the same house.

This house, we must build it. Build it to satisfy our immediate need, which is not going to be enough yet, but for our tomorrow too. That is why the removal of the fuel subsidy was necessary too. You cannot spend the future of generations yet unborn in advance. Don’t bankrupt the nation before they are born.

And I know people will fight, grumble, abuse me and everything. But I asked for the job. I know what it takes. I believe in myself. And I believe I can gather a very good team and build a nation. It’s our country. We have to work really hard to build a nation that we can be proud of. Let’s change the narrative and the negative comments about Nigeria.

I’m not taking that. I’m very proud of Nigeria. You all should be proud of Nigeria. Peter Mbah is proud of Nigeria. He’s doing everything possible to improve security of lives and property, to attract foreign investment and other investors locally.

Yes, I’ve listened to your questions about security. There’s no better investment that you can make than the effective security of life. And I saw those vehicles. The Distress Rapid Response (method) is the way to go. It looked like the other name I created in Lagos; Rapid Response.

Please continue to cooperate and collaborate with your son, brother, friend here, who is really committed to pushing the development of Enugu State and be a good symbol of South-eastern states for that matter. I’m proud. The question of rail line is a work in progress.

I inherited some of these critical problems and I’m going to do it. Then support for the gas infrastructure is sure (because) gas is alternative fuel and there’s no wasting of time than to invest more in it.

We’ll do it together. I’m lucky I have good governors. You know, some may be angry with me locally, but we just have to push. In Yoruba (land) we say that the pig will get to the slaughter, but there will be a lot of noise. I will live with the noise.

Thank you very much.