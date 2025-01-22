How Lagos Residents Enjoyed a Merrier Holiday Season with Hollandia’s Blue Santa Campaign

To spread joy and make this past holiday season more memorable for Lagos residents, Hollandia, a leading dairy brand, launched its Blue Santa campaign. Lagos residents were treated to a special surprise courtesy of Hollandia’s Blue Santa campaign. The 12-day campaign, which took place in various malls across Lagos, treated shoppers to exciting prizes upon purchasing their favourite Hollandia products. Chigurl, Hollandia’s brand ambassador and Blue Santa, led the campaign, bringing her signature energy and warmth to the events. Writes MARY NNAH

For many Lagos residents, the holiday season is a time for joy, giving, and celebration. But for some, it can be a challenging time, filled with financial worries and uncertainty. That’s why Hollandia’s Blue Santa campaign brought so much cheer to the city’s residents this past December.

The 12-day campaign unfolded across various malls in Lagos, offering shoppers exciting rewards, including branded merchandise and household essentials, when they purchased their favourite Hollandia products.

At the helm of the campaign was Chigurl, Hollandia’s brand ambassador and Blue Santa, who infused the activations with her infectious energy and warmth.

As a beloved comedian and entertainer, Chigurl’s presence was a major draw for fans and shoppers, who were delighted to meet her in person.

The campaign, which took place throughout December, brought joy and excitement to various malls across the city. Hollandia’s Blue Santa, led by brand ambassador Chigurl, distributed amazing goodies and prizes to thrilled shoppers, making the holiday season even brighter.

“I was so surprised to see Chigurl at the mall!” exclaimed Mrs. Joy Akintunde, a shopper who won a prize. “She was so warm and friendly, and she even took a selfie with me! It really made my day.”

For others, the campaign was a welcome respite from the financial pressures of the holiday season. “To be honest, things have been tough lately,” said Mr. Akeem Oyedele, a father of three who won a prize.

“But Hollandia’s Blue Santa campaign really put a smile on my face. It reminded me that there’s still joy and kindness in the world.”

Hollandia’s Blue Santa was spotted at several locations, including Spar Opebi, Tamberma VI, and Shoprite Circle Mall Lekki, among others. The jolly Blue Santa distributed amazing goodies and prizes to thrilled shoppers, making the holiday season even brighter.

To participate in the fun, shoppers were required to purchase any of their favourite Hollandia products, which gave them a chance to win exciting prizes. Many lucky winners went home with fantastic gifts, courtesy of Hollandia.

The campaign also encouraged shoppers to follow Hollandia’s social media platforms to stay updated on the latest news and announcements. By doing so, they increased their chances of winning big and making the holiday season unforgettable.

As reported by attendees, the event was a huge success, with many praising Hollandia for spreading festive cheer and making the holiday season more enjoyable.

The campaign’s hashtags, #StayAheadWithDairyPower and #HollandiaBlueChristmas, were trending on social media, with many sharing their experiences and photos with Hollandia’s Blue Santa.

During the 12-day Christmas period, shoppers who purchased their favourite Hollandia products were rewarded with exciting prizes, creating memorable moments and celebrating the brand’s commitment to enriching lives. Shoppers enjoyed the chance to win branded merchandise and household essentials, making the experience both rewarding and joyful.

Beyond the festivities, Hollandia continues to champion the importance of dairy power in staying ahead. By consistently communicating the benefits of its nutrient-rich products, the brand encourages consumers to make Hollandia a part of their daily lives, providing the energy and strength needed to lead and excel.

By combining entertainment, rewards, and connection, the Blue Santa campaign reinforced Hollandia’s reputation as a customer-focused brand. Its success was reflected in the smiles of shoppers and the buzz it generated online with the hashtag #HollandiaBlueChristmas.

“We are thrilled to have brought joy and happiness to so many Lagos residents this holiday season,” said Marketing Director, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Mrs. Toyin Nnodi.

“At Hollandia, we believe in spreading joy and making a positive impact in our communities, and our Blue Santa campaign was a perfect reflection of that commitment”, she added.

As the new year gets underway, Hollandia’s Blue Santa campaign remains a highlight of the holiday season, leaving a lasting impression on the lives of Nigerian families. The campaign’s success sets the tone for an exciting year ahead, as Hollandia continues to innovate and delight its customers.

With its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and community engagement, Hollandia is poised to make an even greater impact in the lives of Nigerians in the years to come.

“As a brand, we are passionate about enriching the lives of our customers, and our Blue Santa campaign was just one way we could do that this holiday season.

“Our goal with the Blue Santa campaign was to bring some festive fun and excitement to Lagos residents, and we are thrilled to have been able to achieve that.”

Nnodi continued, “We’re grateful for the opportunity to spread some joy and happiness in Lagos this holiday season, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of the community.”