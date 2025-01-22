How Amstel Malta Marked Three Decades of Empowering Nigerians to Strive for Greatness 

In a milestone moment, Amstel Malta marks 30 extraordinary years of empowering young Nigerians to strive for greatness. To commemorate this achievement, the nation’s premium malt drink has unveiled a game-changing, sleek new can design that redefines the beverage landscape.

This daring innovation is a resounding affirmation of Amstel Malta’s unwavering dedication to pioneering excellence, consistently delivering world-class quality, and anticipating the ever-changing preferences of its discerning customers. Writes MARY NNAH

Every great story unfolds in chapters, each adding depth and meaning to the journey. For Amstel Malta, the past 30 years have been about more than crafting a premium malt drink—they have been about winning with Nigeria. Amstel Malta has become a vital part of the nation’s progress by inspiring excellence, celebrating creativity, and empowering people to achieve their goals.

From its beginnings as a refreshing malt drink to its current status as a symbol of premium quality, its legacy highlights a lasting impact on lives and industries across the country.

As Senior Brand Manager of Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Francis Obiajulu noted, “Our 30-year journey has been an incredible ride, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made in Nigeria. We are committed to continuing this legacy of excellence and innovation.”

In 2005, the brand introduced the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO), a platform that opened the doors to global possibilities for budding Nigerian actors and played a key role in the development of film, theatre, and entertainment in Nigeria.

Over five remarkable seasons, AMBO unearthed talents like Wole Ojo, OC Ukeje, Ivie Okujaye, and Bayray McNwizu, amongst others – actors who not only became household names but also exemplified the perfect synergy of passion and opportunity.

“AMBO was a game-changer for the Nigerian entertainment industry. We’re proud of the role we played in launching the careers of some of Nigeria’s most talented actors”, Obiajulu said.

Amstel Malta’s commitment to championing talent extended further through its partnership with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Since 2013, the AMVCA has celebrated the brilliance of African filmmakers, actors, and content creators, spotlighting their exceptional contributions to the creative industry.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these creatives, Amstel Malta has amplified their voices, inspiring a new generation to share Africa’s diverse stories. This collaboration reaffirmed the brand’s unwavering belief that every story deserves to be told and celebrated.

“Our partnership with AMVCA is a testament to our commitment to empowering African storytellers,” Obiajulu explains. “We believe that by celebrating our unique perspectives and experiences, we can create a more vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape.”

Now, Amstel Malta embarks on an exciting new chapter with the introduction of its sleek can—an evolution that perfectly embodies the brand’s spirit of innovation. The taller, trendier, and more modern design reflects the current packaging trend while preserving the classic, refreshing taste that Amstel Malta is known for.

“The new sleek can is designed to appeal to our loyal consumers who have grown with the brand over the years. We ae excited to introduce this new packaging, which we believe will resonate with our target audience and reinforce Amstel Malta’s position as a premium malt drink in Nigeria”, said Obiajulu.

The sleek can’s design subtly nods to Amstel Malta’s international heritage, drawing inspiration from Amsterdam’s crest and seamlessly blending global sophistication with local relevance.

Its history of innovation and connection to the people makes it more than a drink—it’s a brand that inspires people to become their best versions. The sleek can is a visual reminder that no matter how much the world changes, some things remain constant: quality, authenticity, and the possibilities for more, no matter what level of success is currently enjoyed.

The brand’s impactful legacy continues through its partnership with the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), an initiative dedicated to nurturing young filmmakers across Africa. With schools in 13 countries and an intensive 12-month curriculum, the MTF partnership equips aspiring creatives with skills in storytelling, cinematography, and editing, empowering them to bring Africa’s stories to life.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to empowering African storytellers,” Obiajulu notes. “By providing young filmmakers with the skills and resources they need to succeed, we’re helping to shape the future of African cinema.”

Every chapter of Amstel Malta’s journey has focused on empowering aspirations and inspiring growth. From the trailblazing AMBO platform to the celebratory AMVCA partnership and now the transformative MTF initiative, the brand’s initiatives serve as reminders that growth is always within reach.

Now 30 years young, the brand is looking ahead—a future perfectly symbolised by its Sleek Can launch. It carries the stories of generations that have grown with the brand, offering a promise of new possibilities and an invitation to continue the journey together.