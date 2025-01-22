Gates Foundation Announces Historic $8.74 Billion Budget and Leadership Changes in Milestone 25th Year

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Gates Foundation has kicked off its 25th anniversary year with the announcement of its largest-ever budget of $8.74 billion for 2025.

This milestone aligns with the foundation’s goal to reach annual distributions of $9 billion by 2026, reaffirming its commitment to addressing global inequities and creating a healthier, more equitable world.

The Seattle-based Gates Foundation, is guided by the belief that every life has equal value, thus the foundation works globally to ensure that all people have the chance to lead healthy, productive lives by addressing health inequities, empowering communities, and expanding opportunities, especially for the most underserved populations.

Led by CEO Mark Suzman and its governing board, the foundation has remained dedicated to its vision of improving lives worldwide.

“Amid the greatest headwinds to health and development progress we’ve seen in a generation, this funding reflects our commitment to doing our part to reach people who will benefit most from innovations and programs that improve health and expand access to opportunity,” said CEO Mark Suzman.

Accordingly, the 2025 budget will fund initiatives focused on Delivering life-saving tools to reduce maternal and child deaths and combat infectious diseases; Researching and developing new global health innovations; and Empowering women and girls through economic power and agency.

Others include expanding opportunities and mobility for students in the United States; Increasing climate resilience for smallholder farmers; and Advocating for greater investments from donor countries to create a fairer future for all.

Also, in recognition of its founders’ contributions, the organisation has rebranded to “The Gates Foundation” and introduced a new logo to symbolise its enduring mission.

Meanwhile, the foundation also announced key changes to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Later this month, Alex Reid will take on the role of Chief Communications Officer (CCO).

Reid, who previously led the foundation’s Goalkeepers campaign, returns from Gates Ventures, where she oversaw communications for major initiatives in energy, climate, health, and education. She succeeds Susan Byrnes, who stepped down after 17 years of service.

“At this pivotal moment in the foundation’s history, I am confident Alex’s experience, creativity, and energy will build upon the momentum of the [communications] division while charting a bold course into the next phase of our organization,” said Suzman.

“In so doing, she will inspire pride in the foundation’s work across our teams and the thousands of partners who work tirelessly to create a more equitable world,” he added.

In February, June Yoshinari Davis, currently the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer, will assume the newly created role of Chief People Officer (CPO), succeeding Sonia Vora, who has served as Chief Human Resources Officer since 2022.

This position combines Human Resources and DEI to strengthen the foundation’s internal and external focus on inclusion.