FG Alerts Public on Confirmed Anthrax Outbreak in Zamfara

Onuminya Innocent





The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has alerted the public of a confirmed outbreak of Anthrax in a farm in Zamfara State.

A statement on Tuesday issued by Mr. Ben. Bem Goong, Director, Information and Public Relations Department, in the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, said the development calls for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with the disease.

It would be recalled that Anthrax, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, is a zoonotic disease that can affect various warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and wildlife, as well as humans.

It is listed as a notifiable disease by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) due to its potential to cause high morbidity and mortality.

In animals and humans, symptoms of Anthrax include: Fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching and bleeding from major openings.

While Anthrax is preventable through coordinated efforts such as risk assessment, surveys, and ring vaccination of susceptible animals in high-risk areas, prompt detection and response are critical to containing its spread.

In light of the outbreak, the ministry has called on stakeholders, especially states bordering Zamfara, to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant, report any unusual illnesses in animals or humans, and adhere to all preventive guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

“The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a swift and effective response,” Goong assured.