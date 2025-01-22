  • Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025

Casio Scientific Calculators Get SON Certification 

Funmi Ogundare

Casio Computer Company Limited, Tokyo, Japan, has unveiled the three models of its scientific calculators that have received certification from the Nigerian Conformity Assessment Program (SONCAP), administered by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). 

In a statement, the Managing Director, Takashi Seimiya, explained that the significant achievement marks the first time Casio has been awarded the SONCAP certification for its products in Nigeria.

The certification, he said, applies to these scientific calculator models: FX-9910NGPLUS-2WDT, FX-991ESPLUS-2WDTV and FX-82MS-2-W-DH-F.

SONCAP, Nigeria’s import control system, was implemented on September 1, 2005, to ensure that only genuine and high-quality foreign products are introduced into the Nigerian market. 

“This programme is vital in protecting consumers from counterfeit goods while promoting safety and quality standards,” he stated, adding that

Casio’s decision to apply for SONCAP certification was driven by the company’s commitment to supporting Mathematics education in Nigeria. 

“Scientific calculators play a crucial role in the learning process, and Casio’s certified models have been specifically designed to meet the rigorous needs of Nigerian students and educators.

Among the certified models, Seimiya said the FX-9910NGPLUS stands out as an affordable, durable, and user-friendly scientific calculator with exceptional mathematical performance. “It has already earned the endorsement of the Lagos State curriculum service, with a recommendation sticker placed on the product packaging.”

