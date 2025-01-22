Aiyedatiwa and His Political Struggles at 60

Fidelis David reports that the political struggles and path of the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is far from smooth, but synonymous with challenges, relentless schemes, destiny and enduring hope

Undoubtedly, the story of Nigeria cannot be completed without mentioning former leaders like Alhaji Shehu Shagari; Muhammadu Buhari; Obafemi Awolowo; Nnamdi Azikwe; General Yakubu Gowon; Olusegun Obasanjo and the story of Ghana cannot be told without making mention of late Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The same way the liberation struggle in South Africa will always be dominated by the name of late Madiba, Dr. Nelson Mandela.

Equally, the story of lasting peace, tranquility, all-round development in Ondo State cannot be told without making mention of the immeasurable contributions of Micheal Adekunle Ajasin, Adebayo Adefarati, Olusegun Agagu, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the incumbent governor.

Looking at the biblical David, God had quietly prepared him for his role as the great king of Israel. For years, throughout David’s life God would use everything — consequences, trials, successes, relationships, aloneness, error, folly, betrayals — to deepen those inner qualifications.

Although, David had a very slow rise to power. He was in no rush to claim his kingdom. He waited for the Lord to direct him and reigned for about 40 years.

An American talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and media proprietor, Oprah Gail Winfrey said, “Where there is no struggle, there is no strength”.

This typifies Aiyedatiwa’s political struggles which metamorphosed to strength.

The above premises are best applicable to the story of the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the winner of the November 16, 2024 gubernatorial poll which has left an indelible mark in the political history of the state.

Particularly, that Aiyedatiwa braved all odds to emerge victorious in the governorship election, winning in all the 18 local government areas of the state signposted that he’s destined to reign.

Although, some believed that the election results was the reward of his resilience and audacity, and an attestation to his wide acceptance by the people of the state but some others believe that it was another result fabricated by the ‘abracadabra’ of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Nevertheless, Aiyedatiwa’s victory did not, however, come easy as he faced so many hurdles in his attempt to seek the mandate of the people of Ondo State for the exalted office of the governor.

The hurdles ranged from attempted impeachment to undermining his office as the acting governor, among several attempts to smear his name, prior to the governorship poll due to the health challenges faced by his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu who died on December 26, 2023 after a prolonged illness.

Besides, for Aiyedatiwa, who was appointed deputy governor after the removal of Agboola Ajayi, the erstwhile occupant of the office, his road to the Alagbaka Government House did not just come easy. He battled 15 other aspirants to secure the ticket of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

He clinched the ticket with a resounding victory, amassing a total of 48,569 votes in the governorship primaries, with his closest contender, Mayowa Akinfolarin, trailing behind him with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke placed third with 14,865 votes.

A native of Obe-Nla, an oil-bearing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, he was born to the family of Mr. Titus Akande and Mrs. Rosanah Moyebi Aiyedatiwa (of blessed memory) on the 12th day of January, 1965.

As he turned 60 recently, Aiyedatiwa’s achievements stand as a testament to visionary leadership and dedication to public service in the coastal state.

It is glaring that Aiyedatiwa’s 12 months reign has been marked by remarkable accomplishments and his administration’s interventions justify his quest to building the Sunshine State.

Under his stewardship, he has deliberately focused on Infrastructural Development, Public Utilities Renewal, Agricultural Production increment, Entrepreneurship and Youth Development, Job Creation and Security.

Aiyedatiwa had said recently, “We have focused on strengthening governance institutions through fiscal discipline, improved healthcare, access to quality education and responsible citizenship. We have shown commitment to social welfare to alleviate the sufferings of our people. We have deliberately created a stronger engagement with our women, too. We are concerned with leadership with integrity and character. We are not talking on our people, we are talking with them.

“Remarkably, within our months in the saddle, we have activated the construction of not less than 70 kilometres of rural roads in order to provide access to our farm settlements and villages. This is in addition to the new 60 kilometres city based roads recently awarded alongside the ongoing roads, bridges and public building projects initiated and awarded by our administration.

“It is significant that our workers are happy and well-motivated as we pay their salaries regularly and promptly. We owe no kobo to workers, even as they enjoy their regular promotion. We have employed workers into critical sectors of the public service, such as health and Internal Revenue Service, while processes are at an advanced stage to recruit about 2,000 teachers for public primary and secondary schools. We have supported not less than 500 youths with hundreds of million naira grants and loans as part of start-up kits for their entrepreneurial businesses.”

To celebrate his 60th birthday, Aiyedatiwa pardoned no fewer than 40 inmates serving various jail terms across the various correctional centres in Ondo State.

The birthday jamboree was however cancelled in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tayo Oluwatuyi, who died penultimate weekend after an auto crash a few weeks ago.

With 15 of the convicts regaining immediate freedom, others on death row had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment, with some of the inmates also given reduced sentences.

Aiyedatiwa who said his action was in accordance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), stressed that the move underscored his dedication to fostering a justice system that prioritises reform over retribution, adding that the move would pave the way for renewed hope and opportunities for reintegration into society.

According to him: “Life, with all its challenges and triumphs, has taught me invaluable lessons about resilience, perseverance, loyalty, consistency, and the importance of prayers. Each experience, whether joyous or challenging, has shaped me into who I am today, and for that, I am deeply thankful.

“On this special day, I give thanks to God for His continued mercy, grace and help. I am grateful for the opportunities, the victories, and even the trials that have contributed to my growth and development. As I look ahead to the new season and phase, I pray for divine guidance and blessings—asking for more understanding, knowledge, insight, foresight, strength and might to navigate in the days to come, wisdom in every decision, and success in all my endeavors.”

Nevertheless, the birthdays of most great men are often than not heralded with glowing tributes, heartfelt felicitations and princely celebrations.

For the Deputy Governor of the state, Olayide Adelami, his principal is a man who has given his all for the sake of Ondo people and such a magnanimous leader with excellent qualities deserves nothing short of accolades and kingly birthday celebration.

He said: “Your Excellency, through your essential authenticity, disarming wit and unwavering commitment to governance, you have demonstrated that it is, indeed, possible to be great, yet humble, to be powerful, yet amiable, polite but firm. It is worthy of mention that the aura of calmness; of thoughtfulness; and of elegance with which you have conducted yourself over the last six decades, even in the face of adversity, has earned you the sobriquet ‘Odirorun’.

“Your names, which typify the grace of God, do not only pave the way for you but reflect in the ways you pilot the affairs of the state. You have shown, countless times, that you are a governor for all. As someone who works closely with you, I can boldly say that since you have been in the saddle as the Chief Executive of Ondo state, you have religiously pursued pro-poor programs, projects and policies with a lot of commitment and fervency.

“Your love for the downtrodden and the lowly in our society is second to none. Under your watch, Ondo state has been largely progressive and flourishing in every sector. We are proud of you, and your exploits”.

On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Research and Documentation, Ewatomilola Emiola-Owoeye also believes that by every indication, Aiyedatiwa’s achievements are on the level of setting a benchmark for public service.

Emiola-Owoeye noted that Aiyedatiwa is a governor who believes that peace, development and tranquility can only thrive in a society where there is security as this is the bedrock of social integration and economic prosperity in developed society, hence his vehement support for the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun and other sister security agencies in the state.

“Indeed, the name “Lucky” Orimisan Aiyedatiwa proved prophetic during the tumultuous battle that secured his victory. Beyond politics, Governor Aiyedatiwa has touched every sector of the state’s economy, bringing organic development and impactful transformation to the Sunshine State.”