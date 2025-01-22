Afrijet, Air Sierra Leone Sign Contracts With NAHCO to Handle Their Ground Operations

West Africa’s leading ground handling service provider, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (nahco aviance), has been chosen by regional operators, Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone, to handle their ground operations in Nigeria.

The contracts between the parties would see NAHCO provide excellent service for Afrijet’ flights into Port Harcourt and Lagos. The Company will also handle Air Sierra Leone’s flights to Lagos.

The contract with Afrijet is for a three-year period, 2024 – 2027, while NAHCO will handle Air Sierra Leone, for five years, from 2024 till 2029.

Group Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi expressed delight with the new contracts.

According to Lasisi, NAHCO’s more than 45 years of unblemished records stands it heads and shoulders above any other service provider in the industry. He said it is a good way to start the New Year.

He declared, “NAHCO delivers at all times. Our several years of experience has endeared us to all international and regional airlines and they all continue to choose NAHCO.”

Continuing he stated, “our team of professional and experienced staff has continued to set the benchmark which guides groundhandling operations in Nigeria. We assure Afrijet and ASL that they have made the best choice any airline could have made. We welcome them to a smooth and fascinating experience.”

Speaking on the new contract, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO Plc., Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said NAHCO will always render quality, consistent and exceptional service.

“We cannot afford to give our valued clients any cause to complain. We are on top of this game for the long term.”

With the recent contracts, NAHCO has continued to make good progress in its quest to handle almost all ground operations for international airlines operating into and out of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) is West Africa’s largest ground handling service provider, with presence in all the major Nigerian airports.

Founded in December 1979 by the Federal Government through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in collaboration with four international airlines; Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa and Sabena, NAHCO is a publicly quoted company listed on the NGX.