Africa Road Builders Conferences Gather Momentum

With the appointment of an integrated marketing communications agency -Global Citirep Communications, by the General Commission of the Africa Road Builders – Trophee Babacar NDIAYE, to prospect and secure partners across Nigeria for the 10th edition of its annual conference, stakeholders and sponsors are already gearing up for the annual event. Raheem Akingbolu reports

In what looks like a determined response to the infrastructural challenges in the continent, the Africa Road Builders has, in the past 10 years, positioned itself as a platform for strategic reflections and actions in favour of road transport infrastructure in Africa. To this end, the landmark edition of the Africa Road Builders – Trophee Babacar NDIAYE event will be marked with two fora: an Inaugural Conference slated for April in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the theme; “Transport in Africa: Services and Development”, and a Final Conference in May, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire during the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank. Both conferences have been designed to assess all transport services and the environment in which these services are delivered in Africa, while offering insights for improvement and pushing for actions for the development of roads and transport.

Though the event, an initiative spearheaded by African journalists, has enjoyed unalloyed support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for the past 10 years, a Lagos based Marketing Communications firm -Global Citirep Communications, has been appointed to prospect and secure partners across Nigeria for this 10th edition.

According to a letter of mandate, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos based firm, Hakeem Bello and signed by the General Commissioner of the Africa Road Builders -Trophee Babacar NDIAYE, Barthélemy Kouamé, Global Citirep Communications is saddled with the responsibility of identifying and registering participants for both events as well as collecting participation fees on behalf of the General Commission. The agency is also expected to undertake any initiatives aligned with the programme and pricing schedule provided by the General Commission to ensure robust participation from Nigeria.

Confirming the appointment, Bello, in a telephone conversation with THISDAY spoke glowingly on how the high-level event would promote the development of roads and transport infrastructure across Africa. According to him, the event would also reflect the group’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth for the continent.

“This edition focuses on transport services as a driver of economic and social development in Africa. It explores topics ranging from accessibility to transport provision, including financing, market management, and transport policy administration. Without forgetting the user experience, whether individuals or professional: we are all affected,” says the organizers.

Speaking on various benefits it would offer participants and sponsors, the firm’s CEO said it would give them maximum visibility and reputation as well as a platform to report the progress being recorded in their various jurisdictions on road transport infrastructure.

He said; “Like other developmental global platforms, the event aims at enhancing visibility and reputation, both as an individual delegate and as an entity operating in the mentioned fields. Regardless of your participation level, you are invited to share your ideas and experiences during presentations and ongoing discussions throughout the event,”

Meanwhile, the organisers have categorised the various benefits available for delegates and sponsors. While ordinary delegates will enjoy general benefits, Silver Sponsors will enjoy the general benefits as well as having their logo on all event visuals. They are also entitled to a page in Acturoutes magazine in April and May 2025, among other benefits. The general benefits include, Airport transfer, participation in all sessions, accommodation, and welcome dinner on April 24, lunch on April 24 and 25 and closing dinner.

For the Gold Sponsors, their benefits will also include general benefits, logo appearance, a page in Acturoutes magazine and the privilege of making two presentations on specific topics, among others.

The optimum sponsor, according to the organisers is the Diamond Sponsor / Patron, which also enjoys the general benefits, logo appearance on all event visuals, with the entitlement to two pages in Acturoutes magazine in April and May 2025, as well as two visuals on Acturoutes. In addition, the diamond sponsors are also entitled to the intro page on Acturoutes, information and placements on Acturoutes TV (live and recorded) with dinners offered in their names, with their message delivered at these occasions. Like the gold sponsor, they too will have the privilege of making two presentations on specific topics of their choice, among other benefits. Another unique opportunity for participants is that their registration and participation in the UAE conference will qualify them to attend the Abidjan leg of the conference.

From any angle one chooses to look at this event, it is obvious that it will give delegates and sponsors access to specialised information because it will bring together road and transport stakeholders from around the world, all of whom have proven and recognized expertise.

Through these leaders there will be opportunity to access specialised information, in-depth analyses, and emerging trends. For the sponsors, the resources that participants will gain from the event will be invaluable for their governments, companies or organisations. In all, it will be a networking opportunity and a place to establish contacts between professionals and potential partners.

Like the previous editions, the final conference will be held on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, where the President of the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, will receive a special distinction for his accomplished mission at the helm of the AfDB in service of the African continent.

The CEO of Global Citirep is confident about his firm’s readiness to ensure that participating individuals, institutions, and governments realize full benefits from their single subscription, which guarantees participation in the two conferences. Bello, a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is on a familiar terrain having been in the media, infrastructure development and communications space for over three decades.