Shettima Arrives Davos for World Economic Forum Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday arrived Davos, Switzerland to represent Nigeria at the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF meeting, according to a statement issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, brings together global leaders, business executives, and development partners to address pressing global and national economic challenges and identify strategies for sustainable growth.

During his stay in Davos, Shettima would participate in bilateral meetings and discussions aimed at advancing the nation’s economic opportunities and addressing global risks.

A notable event on the Vice President’s schedule is a workshop titled, “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets,” organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with the WEF.

This session would focus on driving capital flows into Africa to support inclusive development and resilience across the continent.

One of the major highlights of the Shettima’s engagements is the launch of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa, a collaborative effort between the AfDB and other partners.

The initiative aims to foster public-private partnerships and attract investments into Africa’s emerging markets.

In addition, the Vice President would co-chair a forum on, “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa” at the Pischa Congress Centre which will provide insights into leveraging the private sector to accelerate the implementation of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, a framework adopted by African Union leaders in January 2024.

Shettima is also scheduled to attend the Annual Meeting 2025 Crystal Awards dinner for heads of state, government officials, and international organizations at Kurpark Village, Eiger.

Another key engagement is his participation as a panelist in a session titled “Global Risks 2025”, which will take place at the Aspen 2 Congress Centre. This dialogue will explore critical geopolitical, technological, and environmental risks shaping the global landscape.

On the Vice President’s entourage to Davos are top government officials, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi.

The Vice President is due back in Abuja after concluding his engagements in Davos.