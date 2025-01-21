IBA Elects Chile’s Jaime Carey President in Historic Joint Leadership

Jude Igbanoi with Agency Report

In a groundbreaking development, Chile’s Jaime Carey has been elected as the President of the International Bar Association (IBA), succeeding Almudena Arpón de Mendívil y Aldama of Spain. Carey’s Presidency, marks the first time a Chilean will lead the prestigious global legal association.

In an unprecedented arrangement, Carey will share leadership with Claudio Visco, a Senior Partner at the Italian law firm Lipani. The IBA Council ratified this Joint Presidency on September 19, 2024, for the 2025–2026 term. Carey will serve as President in 2025, with Visco as President-Elect, before transitioning roles in 2026.

Carey, a Senior Partner at Carey, Chile’s largest law firm, has been an IBA member for over four decades. His extensive involvement includes serving as Co-Vice President, Co-Secretary-General, Chair of the Legal Practice Division, and Officer of the Diversity and Inclusion Council, among other roles. He has also been recognised as a “Male Champion for Change Ambassador” by the Women Lawyers’ Committee.

“I am deeply honoured to have been elected President of the International Bar Association”, Carey said in his acceptance speech. “I will carry out the duties of this office with full conviction and high resolve, building on the efforts of my predecessors. Knowing that I am part of a continuum working to uphold the rule of law, fills me with pride.”

Carey outlined his plans to enhance the IBA’s engagement across Africa and Asia, while amplifying Latin America’s visibility in the global legal community.

“Unity, collaboration, diversity, and integration are essential to improving the world”, he noted. “During my tenure, I intend to encourage these values across all IBA constituents and jurisdictions.”

Carey and Visco have shared a long-standing friendship, since meeting at an IBA Conference in Hong Kong in 1991. They have pledged to divide the two-year term, working collaboratively to ensure continuity and coordination in the IBA’s mission. In a joint statement, Carey and Visco expressed gratitude to the IBA Council for endorsing their unique leadership structure.

“Our Joint Presidency reflects the collaborative approach of IBA members, who freely and voluntarily share their knowledge with legal professionals worldwide. Together, we will uphold the rule of law and human rights globally, in an environment of mutual respect and shared objectives”, they said.

As Carey assumes the Presidency for 2025, Visco will prepare to take the reins in 2026, ensuring a seamless transition and continued progress for the IBA.