Historic Win for Nigeria against New Zealand at U19 Cricket World Cup

Nigeria’s women’s U-19 cricket team, the Junior Women’s Yellow-Greens,

provided the first shock of the ongoing 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, defeating test-playing nation New Zealand by two runs in their first-ever World Cup game at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak, Malaysia early hours of Monday.

Having seen their first game, which was supposed to be against Samoa washed out on Saturday, Nigeria’s buzzing stars finally got a taste of the actions against New Zealand but it wasn’t without a delay too as the game started two hours behind schedule due to a wet playing surface.

There was no denying the eager Nigerian ladies their shine this time with New Zealand winning the toss and electing to field first in a reduced 13-over match.

After an early peck on the woods, captain Lucky Piety led the charge scoring Nigeria’s first World Cup six, but New Zealand hit back, applying the squeeze and claiming two wickets to see Nigeria slip to 28 for three after the powerplay.

Lilian Ude added 19 runs before a four off the final ball from Omosigho Eguakun saw Nigeria set up New Zealand to chase 66 runs for the loss of six wickets in 13 overs.

Knowing they had to come to the party with their bowling in the second innings, the Junior Yellow-Greens hit the gears gradually and took their first World Cup wicket off their first ball by Peace Usen as Kate Irwin was run out without facing before her opening partner Emma McLeod was dismissed for three.

Eve Wolland and Anika Todd scored patiently to steady New Zealand’s innings but their dismissals by Piety and Shola Adekunle gave Nigeria renewed hope to win the match.

Ude bowled a perfect final over, conceding only six runs with a run out on the final ball as Nigeria claimed a special and historic win.

For her game-changing performance which saw her knock of 18 runs off 22 balls and a sharp bowling spell of one wicket for just eight runs in three overs, the captain, Piety, was awarded the Player of The Match award.

Nigeria’s Yellow-Greens are now second in Group C with three points, one point adrift of leaders South Africa who brushed aside Samoa by 10 wickets for their second win of the tournament.

Both Nigeria and South Africa are in good positions to advance into the Super 6 stage of the tournament but they will face off Wednesday to decide who finished on top of the group.