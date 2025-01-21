Gov Lawal Distributes Vehicles to Boost Environmental Sanitation in Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability and policies encouraging green practices in Zamfara State.

He spoke on Tuesday while On launching the distribution of vehicles and various other tools for the Zamfara Youth Sanitation Programme, at the Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the project as a broader framework of the “Keep Zamfara Clean” initiative, which includes 10 dumping trucks, four sweeping machines, two sweeping trucks, and 65 motorcycles.

The statement noted that the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) programme supplied 450 plastic trash bins for public offices and 55 iron-steel trash bins for urban communities in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal emphasized that clean and healthy environment attract investments, boost tourism, and promote the overall well-being of the people.

According to the Governor, “this event marks another significant milestone in our efforts over the past 20 months to Rescue Zamfara State.

“The Zamfara Youth Empowerment Programme is designed to empower our vibrant and energetic youth by engaging them in meaningful activities to improve sanitation across the state.

“This initiative goes beyond enhancing sanitation; it provides employment opportunities and cultivates entrepreneurial skills.

“We hope that by participating in these activities, our young people will gain valuable experience and a sense of responsibility towards their communities.

“Through ZAYOSAP, we are also investing in the future of our youth. We are equipping them with essential tools and knowledge that will prepare them to become future leaders and agents of positive change in their communities.

“This holistic approach to youth empowerment and environmental sustainability will undoubtedly yield lasting benefits for our state.

“As we launch this programme today, we have set a precedent for future generations. I hope this programme will serve as a model for the other states and inspire similar initiatives across Nigeria.

“It is evident that as we build critical infrastructure across the state, proper sanitation is essential for their longevity and proper functioning. Clean streets, markets, and public spaces reflect the values of a progressive society.

“I urge all stakeholders, including community leaders, traditional rulers and all our people to support this initiative by embracing the culture of cleanliness.

“With these remarks, I am pleased to formally launch the Zamfara Youth Empowerment Programme. I call on the good people of our dear state to support this initiative and work collectively towards achieving the goals of a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous Zamfara State.”