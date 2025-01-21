Freed Lawyer Visits NBA President and Exco in Abuja

In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, Port Harcourt-based Lawyer, Kelvin Okorie, who was recently released from over a year of detention by the Nigerian Navy, visited the Nigerian Bar Association leadership in Abuja on January 13, 2025.

Accompanied by his brother, Deacon Nnamdi Eze, Okorie expressed his profound gratitude to the NBA for its unyielding advocacy, which played a pivotal role in securing his freedom.

“I pledge to take my Bar activities seriously, and avail myself to the NBA in any way I can help”, Okorie stated during his visit. “In my 19 years as a Lawyer, I have never felt this valuable and important. I am indeed, proud and the happiest. Thank you, Mr President.”

Okorie’s release came after decisive efforts led by the NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, alongside the NBA National Executive Council and the National Litigation Committee. On January 7, 2025, the NBA delegation met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General C.G. Musa, to advocate for Okorie’s release. The meeting resulted in his immediate freedom, allowing him to reunite with his family.

During his visit to the NBA headquarters, Okorie was received by Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, and key NBA executives, including Dr Mobolaji Ojibara (General Secretary), Blessing Poromo (Treasurer), Auta Nyada (Welfare Secretary), Henry Barnabas Ehi (Assistant General Secretary), Aliyu Isah (Secretary, National Litigation Committee), and Barbara Omosun (Chief of Staff to the President).

Recounting his experience, Okorie revealed the inhumane treatment he endured in detention, explaining that he was targeted for upholding client confidentiality. His release, he said, underscored the vital role of the NBA in protecting its members.

Responding to Okorie, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, expressed relief at his safe return, and reaffirmed the NBA’s commitment to supporting him, particularly if he chooses to seek legal redress.

“We must ensure this does not happen to any other Lawyer”, Osigwe stated, emphasising the need to safeguard legal practitioners from such violations.

NBA’s intervention in Okorie’s case, highlights its unwavering dedication to defending the rights and dignity of its members. This successful advocacy, reinforces the Association’s role as a protector of justice and a pillar of the legal profession.