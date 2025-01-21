Electoral College Nigeria, Others Conduct Successful SUG Politeracy Training

Sunday Okobi

In an effort to deepen political literacy and foster informed leadership, the Electoral College Nigeria, in partnership with the CJID and the University of Jos Students’ Union Government (SUG) recently concluded the highly anticipated SUG Politeracy Cohort training for the 2024/25 SUG executives and other key student leaders at the university.

The two-day training programme brought together a diverse group of student leaders, including the SUG 2024/25 executives, principal parliamentary officers, serving faculty presidents, SUG senators, and hostel governors. The organisers said it was designed to enhance political understanding, as the sessions offered participants an in-depth exploration of key governance topics such as the dynamics of political communication, the functions of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, and the importance of well-crafted declarations and manifestos.

Participants were not only engaged through insightful lectures but also took part in hands-on activities that pushed them to think critically about political processes.

One of the highlights of the training, according to the organisers, was an interactive session in which students developed their own bills, simulating real-life parliamentary procedures.

“This experience, which was both educational and empowering, allowed students to better understand the intricacies of legislation and the importance of clear political communication,” they stated.

Speaking with journalists, the UNIJOS 2024/25 SUG Speaker, Simon, said: “The training was an eye-opener for us. It helped us realize the complexities of governance and the significant role we, as student leaders, play in shaping our communities. “It was a practical learning experience, and we’re excited to bring these lessons back to our respective offices to make a positive impact on campus and beyond.”

In addition to the engaging training sessions, the event featured a friendly football match between the Electoral College Nigeria team and the SUG Jos squad, adding an element of fun and camaraderie to the proceedings. The match, which took place in the evening of the first day of the programme, was a thrilling contest that saw SUG Jos emerge victorious with a 5-3 win. Both teams displayed remarkable skills and sportsmanship, making it a fitting complement to the educational activities.

The event marked the beginning of a larger initiative, as Electoral College Nigeria plans to extend the SUG Politeracy Cohort programme to other universities across Nigeria, aiming to reach more student leaders and instill a deeper understanding of governance and political engagement among the youths.

The organisation views this pilot programme as a stepping stone towards building a generation of informed, active, and responsible leaders in Nigerian universities and beyond.