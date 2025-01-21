Detty December: A Celebration, Not a Cash Cow

By Kachi Okezie

A mixed group (White, Asian, Black African and Mixed race) of about a dozen young revellers I met at the new Heineken Bar at Schiphol Amsterdam told me they were on their way to Lagos for the festival and would be there for a fortnight. Lucas from Leiden, one of the travelling party told me how his parents took him to the Abuja Carnival (once the go-to gig after its Calabar counterpart) as a young lad in 2006, his first trip to Africa, for what he described as an experience of a lifetime. Now a young graduate, he had since longed to be back to Nigeria and was ecstatic to be doing so, having worked and saved for the experience. And judging by the boisterous mood at the bar, Lagos was about to welcome a truly happy bunch of visitors to its famous street bash.

But, to start at ground floor, one might be wondering what on earth is Detty December. Plainly put, “Detty December” is a Nigerian slang term referring to the festive and celebratory period during December, especially from the week of Christmas, leading up to the New Year’s. “It’s, simply, the “party season,” and its centre of gravity is Lagos Island,” says Mojisola Momodu, a customer service manager based in Lagos. “December in Nigeria is a compressed festival period. Being around Nigerian food, Nigerian entertainment and friends,” according to Bolu Ayeye, a Birmingham, UK based digital media strategist, quoted in a 2021 report by Eromo Egbejule in The Guardian.

The term “detty” is a playful, colloquial term for “dirty,” but in this context, it signifies having unrestrained fun, partying, and indulging in happy revelry rather than any negative connotation. Despite its precise origin being unclear, a strong claim was made to its ownership as a coinage by popular rapper, Mr Eazi, in an interview published by BellaNaija magazine and The Guardian (Nigeria), two reputable Nigerian titles. The singer is reported to have coined and popularised the term by using it as a hashtag for his concert in Lagos in 2016, as well as register it as a trademark.

Key Features

Detty December is characterised by a high energy from a concentration of concerts, festivals, weddings, parties, and sundry social gatherings. Cities like Lagos, Calabar, Abuja, and Port Harcourt become vibrant hubs of activity during this time. In their droves, Nigerians from around the globe make an exultant return home every December to reconnect with extended family and friends, as well as join in one of the world’s biggest Christmas fiestas. And it’s not confined to Lagos, by any means; the same festive spirit cascades down the rest of the southern parts of the country, particular in the southeast where the Igbos traditionally migrate back to during the season. But it’s in Lagos, Africa’s top megacity of over 18 million, the epicentre of fun, home of the Yoruba ethnic group known for their street parties “owambe” and hub of Nigeria’s $12bn entertainment industry, that the effect is most felt.

Detty December is an opportunity for a homecoming for Nigerians in the diaspora, who return home to reunite with family and friends, enjoy the cultural festivities, and participate in the thriving social scene. It also represents an opportunity for a real boost for the country’s economy overall, and for Lagos, in particular. The period witnesses the most frenetic pace of activity and a significant surge in spending on hotels, private short-lets, restaurants, transportation, entertainment, and local businesses. In December 2024, for example, Lagos hotels alone reportedly raked in N54 billion. Nigeria has itself become a force for reckoning in the global entertainment sector. Detty December has steadily elevated that status by becoming an undisputable showcase of Nigerian music, fashion, and culture. Big-name artists host concerts, and events like Afrochella (now AfroFuture) and Livespot X Festival attract global attention. Equally notable is the social media buzz created. The phrase has gained so much popularity through social media, where people share their holiday experiences, including glamorous events, traditional ceremonies, and lively parties.

Significance

Detty December is more than just a party season; it is a cultural phenomenon. It provides an opportunity for Nigerians to connect with their heritage, celebrate life, and contribute to the economy. It has also become an avenue for branding Nigeria as a vibrant and culturally rich destination, attracting tourists and fostering diaspora engagement. In short, Detty December symbolises celebration, connection, and the unique energy of Nigerian culture during the festive season.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, diaspora remittances in 2024 alone totalled $4.22 billion, the highest on record, an increase of 61.1% from $2.62 billion recorded in the same period in 2023. In December 2024 alone, “Lagos State’s tourism and entertainment sector achieved a record-breaking revenue of N111.5 billion,” according to a report by MO Africa Company Limited. “The festive period, Detty December, attracted about 1.2 million visitors, including international and domestic tourists. Hotel bookings contributed N54 billion from 15,000 stays, while short-let apartments earned N21 billion from nearly 6,000 reservations, with nightly rates averaging N120,000,” according to the African Travel and Tourism Association, ATTA.

In view of the foregoing, it should be no wonder, therefore, that the suggestion by Chief Dokun Olumofin, a Lagos “socialite” of some standing, to impose a $500 tourism tax on Nigerians in the diaspora returning home for the festive “Detty December” period has been met with widespread criticism, with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) leading the charge against what it regards as an ill-advised and potentially exploitative proposal. Rightly so, if truth be told. Chief Olumofin’s proposal fundamentally misinterprets the role of Detty December, which has become a globally recognised period of cultural exchange, investment, and tourism. It is borne of a myopic mindset which views Nigerians in the diaspora as mere tourists on a casual visit to the country rather than the significant contributors to the nation’s economy, which they are.

These earnings are part of a broader ecosystem of indirect taxes, including VAT and levies on entertainment, transportation, and hospitality services. The suggestion to impose a direct $500 tax on returning Nigerians would not only discourage inbound tourism but could also undermine this vibrant economic activity. The CBN report attributed the increase to a range of factors including improved efficiency in the remittance system, the favourable effects of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, an increase in the confidence of Nigerians living abroad and the raft of policy reforms in the country. One of these, I daresay, is the rather unintended, somewhat collateral benefit of currency devaluation which usually means more tourist attraction due to the relatively increased purchasing power of the foreign visitor. It is worth noting that through their remittances (monies they send home to friends and family), direct investment in small businesses and impact investing in non-profit helping to improve lives and social outcomes in the country, Nigerians in diaspora have been providing a crucial lifeline for various sectors of the country’s economic and social life. And that, despite being denied their right to vote or be voted in the domain of governance of the country.

Still, it goes beyond that: diaspora contributions are not just a vital source of household income and growth for Nigeria. They transcend monetary remittances and extend to bringing in expertise, investments, international goodwill and the benefit of their global exposure to technology and trends. This they have been doing through a structured and well organised annual programme, Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) which NIDCOM organises every November in partnership with the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), a home-based organisation. This programme provides a platform where Nigerians in diaspora seeking to invest in home-based businesses and projects meet and interact with carefully selected and screened home-based businesses seeking such investment. Through this unique programme, no less than $12m worth of direct investment has gone into home-based small businesses and nonprofits to date.

Incentivising, not penalising

It is worth highlighting the global best practice in this regard which tilts towards incentivising, not penalising the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg, in this case the visitors coming to Detty December. Countries that successfully attract their diaspora and tourists during festive periods employ strategies that lower barriers rather than erect new ones. For instance, the Brazilian government actively incentivises both its diaspora and local businesses to maximize participation in the world-famous January carnival. Through subsidies, tax breaks, and grants, Brazil ensures that its cultural festivities generate significant economic benefits while fostering national pride.

Similarly, Dubai offers various grants to support its creative and cultural industries and dance troupes to enable them showcase their talents at the world renowned Dubai Festival. Through initiatives such as the Dubai Cultural Grant worth AED180m (approximately $49m) and the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai aims to further develop its arts and culture sector and provide essential support to the its creative communities, thereby positioning the emirate as a global hub for tourism and culture. These examples highlight that forward-thinking governments are not fixated with taxing and extorting its citizens and guests, but focus on creating and fostering an enabling environment which then attracts visitors, promotes culture, and drives investment.

NIDCOM’s role in Diaspora engagement

As earlier noted, Detty December has become synonymous with homecoming for Nigerians in the diaspora, offering a time for reconnection, cultural celebration, and economic contribution. This elevated profile did not happen overnight; it is the culmination of concerted efforts by individuals, companies, the media and government institutions like NIDCOM, to actively encourage and promote effective diaspora engagement. Since its inception in 2019, has been nothing short of a catalyst for Nigeria’s diaspora success.

Nigeria’s current high profile in the global diaspora space is not fortuitous. It is the result of deliberate strategies and efforts by NIDCOM to foster stronger ties between diaspora Nigerians and their homeland. Through programs like the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), Diaspora Day, Diaspora Awards, Diaspora Lecture Series, Diaspora Homecoming, among others, the Commission has created platforms for meaningful social, cultural, educational and business engagement and collaboration between diaspora Nigerians and their home-based counterparts and compatriots. These collaborations have directly contributed to economic growth, job creation, and the strengthening of key sectors such as agriculture, technology, health and education.

The visibility of initiatives like NDIS has further elevated Nigeria’s image as a hub of innovation and resilience, making events like Detty December even more attractive. Diaspora Nigerians no longer see homecoming as merely a sentimental journey but as an opportunity to invest their financial and other resources to contribute more tangibly to their country’s development while enjoying a culturally rich experience.

Conclusion

The suggestion to view Detty December primarily as an opportunity to impose a “dirty tax” on diaspora Nigerians coming home to enjoy the festive season with their family and friends is myopic and misses the broader economic and cultural benefits of diaspora engagement. Governments worldwide recognise that reducing barriers and incentivising participation leads to greater long-term gains. Nigeria should follow this model by rejecting exploitative measures and focusing on creating an environment that celebrates its diaspora’s contributions.

The proposed tax risks undermining these achievements by prioritising short-term revenue gain over long-term sustainable growth. It will erode much of the goodwill and heightened profile the country currently enjoys among its diaspora—a reputation painstakingly cultivated through NIDCOM’s strategic initiatives. Indeed, rather than introduce such a punitive tax, the government should focus on sustaining the current momentum by improving infrastructure, improving security, and promoting ease of travel across the country. By supporting initiatives like Detty December and resisting counterproductive policies, Nigeria can continue to harness the immense potential of its diaspora, ensuring that the festive season remains a time of joy, celebration, and economic growth for all. And, that means Lucas and his friends can visit every year.

*Kachi Okezie is the Principal Consultant at CTP International, a training and management consultancy. He writes from London