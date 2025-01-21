CREDICORP Partners Fewchore Finance to Provide Consumer Credit to 20,000 Armed Forces Personnel

Mary Nnah

CREDICORP, in partnership with Fewchore Finance, has launched a consumer credit fund for personnel of the Nigerian armed forces.

The programme aims to benefit 20,000 armed forces personnel in its first phase, marking a significant milestone in the effort to improve the welfare of Nigerian soldiers who protect and serve the nation.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to extend consumer credit access to over 50% of working Nigerians by 2030.

This ambitious goal seeks to harness the power of consumer credit to drive economic growth, improve living standards, and enhance the overall well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Through affordable consumer credit, members of the armed forces can acquire life-enhancing household assets, such as furniture, electronics, and appliances, and meet immediate financial challenges. The program offers even better terms for locally manufactured goods, promoting the growth of Nigerian industries and supporting the country’s economic development.

“This program shows Mr. President’s commitment to supporting those who protect and serve our nation. By making credit accessible to armed forces personnel, we not only honor their service but also advance the President’s goal of using consumer credit for better lives,” Managing Director/CEO of CREDICORP,Uzoma Nwagba, noted in a statement,

Managing Director/CEO of Fewchore Finance, Sunkanmi Balogun, added, “We are proud to support the courageous men and women of the armed forces. At Fewchore Finance, we have a long-standing relationship with the armed forces and remain committed to creating solutions that address real needs. This partnership with CREDICORP is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of our servicemen and women.”