20 Years of Excellence: SYNLAB Nigeria’s Journey in Diagnostics Care

In its 20 years of healthcare diagnostic care in Nigeria and across West African sub -region, the management of SYNLAB Nigeria said it got the business right from the on set thus has in these two decades set the pace for others to follow in Nigeria’s health care diagnostic operation.

Telling the organisation’s story in its 20 years anniversary celebration, SYNLAB CEO, Kenneth Okolie said “From the onset, there was a clear vision that this was going to be run not with the level of mediocrity that existed at the time, but it was going to be run as an international organisation with the best practices. So, there was excellence on-site from the get-go, and that was how the business was birthed.”

These words encapsulate the bold aspirations that shaped the organisation 20 years ago and continue to drive it today. As SYNLAB celebrates its 20th anniversary, it reflects on two decades of reshaping healthcare diagnostics in Nigeria and the West African region.

From its early days as PathCare to its evolution into SYNLAB, the organisation has consistently raised the bar in diagnostics care. PathCare, now SYNLAB, was the first ISO-accredited laboratory in West Africa, setting a new standard for healthcare quality and ethical practice. This commitment to excellence has resulted in numerous firsts over the years, positioning SYNLAB as a leader in driving accessible and reliable healthcare services.

“We’ve been at the forefront of driving quality and accessible healthcare in this part of the world. In Nigeria specifically, we have modelled what ethical practice in healthcare should be, collaborating with the government and public sector at different levels—federal, state, and local—to bring quality healthcare closer to the people,” Okolie remarked.

SYNLAB’s contributions to healthcare extend beyond Nigeria. By driving partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and the clinical research industry, SYNLAB has leveraged its expertise to advance science and localise tests that previously had to be sent abroad.

“We’ve done millions of tests and localised tons of diagnostics services that might not have been possible a couple of years ago,” Okolie noted, emphasising SYNLAB’s impact on improving healthcare accessibility and affordability.

SYNLAB’s role in Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem goes beyond diagnostics. Through collaborations with government and private institutions, the organisation has been instrumental in advancing policies, infrastructure, and public health initiatives.

SYNLAB’s contributions to health education and advocacy have also been groundbreaking. It organises quarterly webinars that educate the public on critical health issues and maintains a popular SYNLAB Podcast series, which features medical experts addressing pressing health topics. These initiatives reflect SYNLAB’s commitment to empowering communities with knowledge and encouraging preventive healthcare.

SYNLAB Nigeria is located at 9/11 Egbeyemi Close, Ilupeju, Lagos.

On the outlook of the diagnostic giant, Okokie, the CEO said

in the next 3to 5 years, SYNLAB’s has the vision to become a more ambitious organisation with increased investments in Nigeria, driving quality healthcare even further and expanding partnerships with the government to improve access to care.

He further said it is currently advocating universal basic healthcare and working closely with stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Other outlook of the firm includes Localising even more tests to reduce dependency on external laboratories.

keep pushing the envelope with regards to advancements in healthcare. “We are looking forward to become not just a household name in Nigeria but a leader in diagnostics within the West African space and, by extension, the sub-Saharan African region,” Okolie concluded.

According to him,to mark this momentous occasion, SYNLAB Nigeria has lined up a series of activities, including free health screenings, and community outreach programs, discount sales and an anniversary dinner with relevant stakeholders.

He added that these initiatives were testament to SYNLAB’s gratitude to its patients, partners, and staff, who have made its 20-year journey a success.

“As SYNLAB Nigeria celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class diagnostics services, advancing healthcare innovation, and empowering Nigerians to live healthier lives”, Okolie stated.

SYNLAB Nigeria is a member of the SYNLAB group, with presence in 35 countries in four continents. The organisation has over 30 active locations across Nigeria and has been ISO 15189 certified since 2006.

SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. TheGroup offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practicing doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

SYNLAB holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy.