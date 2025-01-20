We’re Heading to the Supreme Court, LP National Caretaker Committee Declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), yesterday, said it was going to seek further clarification from the Supreme Court on the leadership dispute in the party.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, confirmed this fact at the weekend to clear the ambiguities in the ruling of the Appeal Court.



In a statement, Usmani said the November 13, 2024, and January 17, 2025 rulings of the Court of Appeal have brought up issues that only the Supreme Court could clarify, and the Caretaker Committee has instructed their lawyer accordingly.



The Caretaker Committee, therefore, instructed their supporters across the country to be patient.

On 4th September 2024, stakeholders of the party comprising its 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti and other elected and stakeholders met in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, where they constituted the body to plan an all-inclusive National Convention for the party before the Julius Abure-led team went to the court.



Thus, Usman and the National Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, had on Saturday faulted the Court of Appeal judgement

The leadership crisis within the Labour Party had immediately taken a new turn as the 29-member caretaker committee, established by Otti and Obi, warned Abure to stop presenting himself as the party’s national chairman.



In a statement, the committee declared that they remained in charge of the party’s affairs by virtue of the mandate entrusted to them by party stakeholders at an emergency convention.