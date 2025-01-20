Wema Bank Kicks off 2025 with Cash Prize in Promo

Wema Bank has announced its first monthly draw of 2025 in the 5 for 5 Promo Season 4, with N11 million in cash prizes to be won by 131 customers across Nigeria. The draw is scheduled to hold on January 24, 2025, in Warri, Delta State.

Launched in 2021, the 5 for 5 Promo is a reward initiative designed to appreciate Wema Bank’s loyal customers for their active engagement with the bank’s products and services. The promo has disbursed over N150 million to 2,378 Nigerians in its first three seasons.

In the current season, which commenced on October 1, 2024, Wema Bank has set aside N135 million for disbursement. So far, over 1,000 Nigerians have won cash prizes in daily, weekly, and monthly draws, with a total of N27 million disbursed.

The upcoming draw in Warri will see 80 customers win N25,000 each, 40 customers win N100,000 each, 8 domiciliary account holders win N250,000 each, and 3 lucky customers win N1 million each. One of the millionaires is guaranteed to be from Warri, as the draw will hold in the city.

Commenting on the promo, Moruf Oseni, MD/CEO of Wema Bank, said, “The goal of the 5 for 5 Promo is to give back to our loyal customers, provide support, and reward them for their patronage. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of our customers, and this promo is one of the ways we achieve this. As a tradition, the 5 for 5 Promo continues to tour different locations across the six geopolitical zones, however, our winners are always selected from across the country.

“So even though one of the millionaires will be from Warri where this draw will hold, there’s still room for 2 more millionaires and over 120 more winners of cash ranging from N25,000 to N250,000. The joy for us is in the smiles that are made, the stories that are positively impacted and the hope that these cash rewards bring to the winners; from students to small business owners, working professionals, and so on. We are all too familiar with the running ‘100 days of January’ reality that plagues a lot of us after the heavy spending that comes with December, so this draw is the perfect opportunity to support our customers beyond the daily and weekly draws that we hold every other weekday.”