Offor to Speak at NiDCOM South-east Investment Workshop

Renowned investment banker and former Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Dr Emeka Offor, has been tipped to be the lead speaker as Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is set to host a sensitization and advocacy workshop focused on promoting diaspora investment in South-east Nigeria.

Offor, a renowned expert in investment promotion and business development, has over 28 years of experience in banking, corporate governance, research, negotiation, investment promotion, public policy development, strategic communications and human resources.

The event, scheduled to take place on January 22-23, 2025, at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu, aims to provide a platform for insightful discussions, networking and exploration of viable investment opportunities in the region.

According to NiDCOM, the workshop is part of its commitment to engaging and mobilizing the Nigerian diaspora for national socio-economic and cultural development.

In this regard, the commission is partnering with Urban Project Prospects Integrated Services Limited (UPPISL), a subsidiary of the Jamub Group of Companies, to facilitate the event.

“The Diaspora is a resource and asset for national development,” the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said. “This workshop will provide an opportunity for Nigerians in the diaspora to explore investment opportunities in South-east Nigeria and contribute to its socio-economic development.”

The workshop is expected to attract participants from the Nigerian diaspora community, as well as local stakeholders and investors.

It will feature presentations, panel discussions and networking sessions focused on promoting diaspora investment in South-east Nigeria.

NiDCOM has been actively promoting diaspora investment in Nigeria, and has partnered with various organizations, including the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ministry of Industry, to achieve this goal.

The commission believes that the Nigerian diaspora community has a critical role to play in the country’s development, and is committed to providing opportunities for them to engage and invest in Nigeria.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa, had last week, disclosed that remittances from the diaspora have surpassed $90 billion in the past five years.

She noted that in December 2024 alone, remittances amounted to no less than N60 billion, adding that there is potential for further growth in the future, highlighting the diaspora’s significant role in Nigeria’s development.

“We have 17 million Nigerians abroad. How much has this contributed to the growth of the economy? In the last five years, remittances alone have exceeded $90 billion. In December, the amount spent coming to Nigeria was not less than N60 billion. This could grow, but we are just scratching the surface,” she added.

Also in December 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported that diaspora remittances processed through International Money Transfer Operators reached $4.22 billion between January and October 2024.

This figure nearly doubles the $2.62 billion recorded during the same period in 2023.