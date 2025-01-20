Nigerian-born Richard Edoki Shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the UK National Hospital Radio Awards 2025

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Richard Edoki, a Nigerian-born broadcast journalist popularly known as Richybongo, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Newcomer category at the National Hospital Radio Awards 2025.

The prestigious event, organised by the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA), celebrates exceptional contributions to hospital radio across the United Kingdom and Edoki’s nomination recognises his dedication to cultural exchange and his efforts to build bridges between diverse communities through broadcasting.

Richybongo is the host of African Vibe with Richybongo, a programme on CHBN Radio, Cornwall’s Community Hospital Broadcasting Network.

The show, which airs every Sunday evening, highlights the diversity of African culture and traditions, while fostering inclusivity with Cornish audiences through music, food, fashion, and language as the programme creates a space that bridges cultures and builds a sense of community.

Since its inception, the programme has brought the vibrancy of African culture to Cornish airwaves, providing shared learning experiences and a sense of belonging for all listeners.

According to Richybongo, “By exploring African traditions, we’ve introduced the richness of our heritage to Cornish audiences, while creating a ‘home away from home’ for Africans in Cornwall. It’s fulfilling to see how the show has become a bridge between cultures, helping everyone appreciate the diversity that makes our world so special.

“Through African Vibe with Richybongo, we’ve been able to showcase the beauty and depth of African heritage while promoting inclusivity. Cornwall has been incredibly welcoming, and it’s an honour to contribute to the cultural dialogue here.”

The National Hospital Radio Awards ceremony is set to take place on 5 April 2025 during the HBA Annual Conference in Hinckley, Leicestershire.