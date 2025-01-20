NIGCOMSAT, Eutelsat Partner to Deepen Communication Connectivity

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd, in conjunction with a global leader in satellite communications Eutelsat, has announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership to deliver low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services in Nigeria.

The strategic agreement positions NIGCOMSAT as Nigeria’s leading satellite service provider by leveraging the OneWeb LEO network to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The services will cater to a wide range of sectors, including government, enterprises, and underserved rural areas, supporting essential applications like remote communications, mobile connectivity, and offshore operations.

NIGCOMSAT Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, who announced the partnership, said: “We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Eutelsat, a globally renowned satellite technology leader. This partnership is a milestone for NIGCOMSAT, enabling us to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide through the cutting-edge capabilities of OneWeb LEO satellites. Together, we will deliver scalable, reliable connectivity solutions to foster growth across government services, businesses and communities nationwide.”

According to her, ‘the partnership attests to the strong ties between Nigeria and France in advancing satellite and space technology. By joining forces, Eutelsat and NIGCOMSAT are poised to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and open new opportunities for connectivity across Nigeria and beyond.

As a global leader in satellite communications, Eutelsat Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.