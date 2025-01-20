Military Confirms Killing of Bandit Leader, Turji’s Son, Rips Apart Another’s Refuge

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military, yesterday, confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit leader, Turji Kachalla’s son, alongside other loyalists of the terror kingpin, even as it also dismantle another stronghold of a bandit leader, Idi Mallam, along Zango Kagara Forest.



Curiously, however, Turji Kachalla, has reportedly gone spiritual with a view to evading being captured alive or killed by the military and other state forces.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, confirmed the alleged killing of the bandits son.



He stressed that the coordinated air and ground onslaught against terrorists hideout in North-west led to the killing of scores of terrorists, including, Turji’s son, where the terrorists were hiding.

Buba recalled that, “On 17 January 2025, a coordinated operation between troops of Operation Fansan Yamma as well as the air component conducted clearance operations along Shinkafi , Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis.



“The intensity of troops fire power resulted in high terrorist casualties and their logistics hub destroyed.

“The operations also resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped hostages held captive by Turji.

“The terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a gross cowardly act escaped abandoning his son and combatants.

“Meanwhile, in a related development, troops also destroyed another terrorist kingpin’s camp known as Idi Mallam, along Zango Kagara Forest.”

Buba said during the encounter, troops neutralised three terrorists, and arrested three suspected collaborators.

The troops, he said, also recovered two machine guns, one AK47 Rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, adding that 61 rustled Cattles, 44 sheep were rescued among other sundry items.

While stressing that troops were sustaining the onslaught against the terrorists, the military noted that troops have continued to demonstrate commitment to the safety and protection of all citizens across the country.

Also, a top security source said in a bid to evade capture by troops of Operation Fansan Yanma, Turji, has reportedly activated a network of prayer warriors to intercede on his behalf.

The source further revealed that Turji’s reign of terror has long been supported by spiritual leaders, who offered prayers and guidance before his gang embarked on any mission.

“These clerics, believed to hail from Niger Republic and Maiduguri, allegedly provide spiritual backing and determine the timing and nature of his criminal operations,” the source further said.

He added, “It has been a routine for Turji to consult these prayer warriors before carrying out attacks.

“They give directives on which missions are auspicious and advise on strategies for evading military offensives,” the source further revealed.

The source stated that as the military intensified its efforts to apprehend Turji, it was believed that he had turned to this network of clerics for spiritual protection against the ongoing offensive in Zamfara, Sokoto and surrounding states.