Kwara Revenue Agency  Raises Alarm over Non Payment of Taxes among Residents Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has raised an alarm over the non compliance of the residents of the state on the payment of taxes.

The development according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the ongoing urban renewal programme of the state government.

The programme has led to the erection of walls in some business hubs in Ilorin that has deprived the shop owners in the affected business hubs to make money to enable them pay taxes in the state.

Following this development, the revenue agency has embarked on the tax education and awareness workshop among stakeholders as a measure to reduce high level of non-compliance in the tax collection in the state.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the chairman of KWIRS, Mrs..Sade Omoniyi said that, tax compliance had remained a significant hurdle to meeting revenue target.,

The title of the workshop is “Enhancing tax compliance through Stakeholder Sensitization and Engagement.”

The KWIRS boss, who said that taxation is the lifeblood of any economy, added that, “It is through the faithful payment of taxes that government can provide critical infrastructure, quality education, healthcare and other essential public services.

She said that the workshop was designed to address some of the pressing issues surrounding tax compliance and to provide practical insights for all stakeholders.

She said that, addressing the challenge of non-compliance requires deliberate strategies, collaboration and continuous stakeholder dialogue.

In his presentation titled, “Implications of non-compliance,” the HOD, Corporate Planning of the agency, Muhammed Audu, said that non-compliance causes risk to government, in form of pressure on government, loss of revenue, increase in debt etc.

Audu, who warned that there is no longer hiding place for tax defaulters in Kwara state, said that,

“No hiding place for tax defaulters again in Kwara. We have your record. We have power to ask banks for your bank statement but we respect you so much and that’s why we ask you to bring your bank statement. There’s punishment for tax defaulters or declaration of false statements. Please, always provide us true situation of your income to avoid punishment,” he said.