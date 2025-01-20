The Kaduna State policy initiative has increased agricultural productivity leading to significant reduction in food prices, writes

MALIK ISMAIL-DOGO

In the almost 20 months of assuming power, the agricultural landscape of Kaduna State has undergone a significant transformation, largely attributed to the policies of Governor Uba Sani. “A Koma Gona” or simply “Get Back to the Farm” has not only revitalized the agricultural sector but has also played a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of food prices in the state. This policy, which emphasizes sustainable farming practices, community engagement, and technological integration, has led to a remarkable decrease in the prices of food products, benefiting both farmers and consumers alike.

Launched in response to the pressing challenges of food insecurity and economic instability, A Koma Gona or Get Back to the Farm aims to encourage citizens to embrace agriculture as a viable means of livelihood. Governor Uba Sani recognized that Kaduna State, with its rich arable land and favorable climate, had the potential to become a major agricultural hub in Nigeria. The initiative promotes a return to traditional farming methods while integrating modern agricultural techniques, thereby ensuring that farmers can produce more efficiently and sustainably.

Therefore, the recently reported decrease in the prices of foodstuffs in Kaduna State should not be a thing of surprise to those who have been following the agricultural policy initiative of the Uba Sani administration. It is the natural dividends of the popular A Koma Gona policy.

“A Koma Gona” carries a commanding tone with an imperative marker but it also at the same time comes as a passionate plea to all indigenes of Kaduna State. With an attractive prefix of ‘Tallafin Noma,’ literally meaning support or palliative, the Uba Sani agricultural policy has been the go to for all farmers in Kaduna State. In short, Governor Uba Sani simply laid before Kaduna farmers an agricultural policy that is rooted in empathy, material support and assistance for them to get back to the farms. It is, therefore, no wonder at all that a fall in the prices of foodstuffs across board has been reported in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo, in May last year, declared that Governor Sani has made agriculture “the centerpiece of his development agenda.”

Addressing a press conference, Dabo said the governor is committed to the empowerment of farmers and ensuring food security for Kaduna State. In his words, “Under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership, agriculture has been placed at the centre of the state’s development agenda. The 2024 budget allocated N22.54 billion to the agricultural sector, representing nearly 5% of the total state budget,” he said, adding: “This demonstrates the governor’s profound commitment to turning Kaduna into a thriving agricultural powerhouse and securing our future through sustainable farming practices.

“In the last year alone, Kaduna State has become a beacon of hope for smallholder farmers, an engine of economic growth, and a model of agricultural excellence. In line with Governor Sani’s Governance Agenda, we have redefined what is possible in agriculture, proving that with the right leadership, a state cannot only feed itself but also lead a revolution in sustainable farming and rural development.”

Uba Sani’s agricultural policy is a total package that involves fertilizer distribution, mechanization, pest control, livestock vaccination and irrigation and the Commissioner acknowledged this much.

“Through the procurement of solar-powered irrigation pumps, smallholder farmers are now equipped to produce food even in the dry season. This bold move aligns with the governor’s vision of making Kaduna self-reliant in food production and a leader in agricultural innovation. Together, we will continue to cultivate success, nurture growth, and harvest prosperity for all in Kaduna State,” the commissioner added.

One of the cornerstones of A Koma Gona is its focus on empowering local farmers. The policy provides training programs that equip farmers with the necessary skills to enhance their productivity. By introducing modern farming techniques, such as crop rotation, irrigation, and pest management, farmers are able to increase their yields significantly. This empowerment has led to a surge in agricultural output, which has directly contributed to the fall in food prices.

Moreover, the initiative has facilitated access to essential resources, including seeds, fertilizers, and farming equipment. By subsidizing these inputs, the government has made it easier for farmers to cultivate their lands effectively. As a result, the increased supply of food products in the market has led to a natural decrease in prices, making food more affordable for the average consumer.

A Koma Gona also emphasizes community engagement and cooperative farming. By encouraging farmers to form cooperatives, the initiative fosters a sense of community and collaboration. These cooperatives enable farmers to pool their resources, share knowledge, and access larger markets. This collective approach not only enhances productivity but also strengthens the bargaining power of farmers when negotiating prices for their produce.

The establishment of farmer cooperatives has been instrumental in reducing the cost of production. By sharing equipment and resources, farmers can lower their individual expenses, which in turn allows them to sell their products at more competitive prices. This cooperative model has proven to be a game-changer, as it has created a more resilient agricultural sector that can withstand market fluctuations.

In an era where technology plays a pivotal role in agriculture, A Koma Gona has embraced innovation as a means to enhance productivity. The initiative promotes the use of digital platforms for information dissemination, market access, and financial services. Farmers are now able to access real-time data on weather patterns, market prices, and best practices, enabling them to make informed decisions.

The integration of technology has also facilitated the establishment of online market places, allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers. This direct-to-consumer model eliminates intermediaries, ensuring that farmers receive a fair price for their products while also reducing costs for consumers. As a result, the overall price of food products has decreased, benefiting the entire supply chain.

The cumulative effects of Uba Sani’s agricultural policy are evident in the declining prices of food products across the state. With increased agricultural output, the market has seen a surplus of staple foods such as maize, rice, and vegetables. This surplus has led to a competitive market environment, where prices are driven down due to the abundance of supply.

Furthermore, the reduction in food prices has had a positive ripple effect on the local economy. Lower food costs have increased the purchasing power of consumers, allowing them to allocate more resources to other essential needs.

While the Get Back to the Farm initiative has yielded significant dividends, challenges remain. Issues such as climate change, inadequate infrastructure, and access to credit continue to pose threats to the agricultural sector. However, Governor Uba Sani’s administration is committed to addressing these challenges through continued investment in infrastructure, research, and development.

Uba Sani’s A Koma Gona initiative has been a transformative force in Kaduna State’s agricultural landscape. By empowering farmers, promoting community engagement, and integrating technology, the policy has not only increased agricultural productivity but has also led to a significant decrease in food prices. As the state continues to build on these successes, the dividends of A Koma Gona will undoubtedly pave the way for a more prosperous and food-secure future for all residents of Kaduna State.

Ismail-Dogo, a Sociologist and Food Security Advocate, writes from Abuja