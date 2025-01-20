  • Monday, 20th January, 2025

Donald J Trump Sworn in as 47th President of United States

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Donald John Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US president

He took his oath of Office at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in a ceremony attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush Jnr, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” he says, adding that the country will “flourish and be respected” under his leadership as a “peacemaker and a unifier”.

Trump also hits out at the Biden administration and its handling of the migrant crisis, saying the country has a crisis of “trust” in its government.

In his inauguration speech, Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, declare drug cartels as terrorists, and scrap government diversity programmes as part of executive orders in he said he would sign on day one
But he won’t announce tariffs on trade partners today, officials say

