

COREN Member Commends Zulum, Ndume on Free Eye Surgery for 1,000 Patients

A prominent member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Abdullahi Hashim, has commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, for his exemplary leadership in providing free eye surgery for about 1,000 cataract patients in the state.

Hashim, who is also a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), also commended Senator Ali Ndume for partnering with the Borno governor on the humanitarian intervention and restore clear sight to those who have been battling with the eye problem for many years.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Hashim said it is refreshing to note that Governor Zulum, through the free surgery, had lifted the financial burden on the cataract patients for positive development.

According to Hashim, who is also an alumnus of Harvard University, Zulum has demonstrated his unflinching commitment to the welfare of Borno citizens, saying that the free eye surgery for the cataract patients is a laudable initiative and remarkable in the history of the state.

He said: “The Government of Borno State, under the exemplary leadership of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens through its humanitarian endeavors.

“In conjunction with Senator Ali Ndume, the government has exhibited remarkable commitment to inclusive leadership, spearheading initiatives that cater to the needs of its people.

“One of such laudable effort is the provision of free eye surgery to 1,000 individuals in Borno State, showcasing the government’s genuine empathy and concern for the well-being of its citizens.

“By shouldering the costs of the surgery, Governor Zulum has lifted the financial burden on the 1,000 cataract patients, thereby giving them a clear sight and new lease of life for dynamic society.

“This humanitarian endeavour not only alleviates the suffering of those afflicted with eye problems but also demonstrates the government’s resolve to improve the quality of life for its people.

“It is instructive to note that Borno State Government’s efforts in this regard are truly commendable, and its commitment to the welfare of its citizens is a shining example of exemplary leadership.”A prominent member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Abdullahi Hashim, has commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, for his exemplary leadership in providing free eye surgery for about 1,000 cataract patients in the state.

Hashim, who is also a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), also commended Senator Ali Ndume for partnering with the Borno governor on the humanitarian intervention and restore clear sight to those who have been battling with the eye problem for many years.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Hashim said it is refreshing to note that Governor Zulum, through the free surgery, had lifted the financial burden on the cataract patients for positive development.

According to Hashim, who is also an alumnus of Harvard University, Zulum has demonstrated his unflinching commitment to the welfare of Borno citizens, saying that the free eye surgery for the cataract patients is a laudable initiative and remarkable in the history of the state.

He said: “The Government of Borno State, under the exemplary leadership of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens through its humanitarian endeavors.

“In conjunction with Senator Ali Ndume, the government has exhibited remarkable commitment to inclusive leadership, spearheading initiatives that cater to the needs of its people.

“One of such laudable effort is the provision of free eye surgery to 1,000 individuals in Borno State, showcasing the government’s genuine empathy and concern for the well-being of its citizens.

“By shouldering the costs of the surgery, Governor Zulum has lifted the financial burden on the 1,000 cataract patients, thereby giving them a clear sight and new lease of life for dynamic society.

“This humanitarian endeavour not only alleviates the suffering of those afflicted with eye problems but also demonstrates the government’s resolve to improve the quality of life for its people.

“It is instructive to note that Borno State Government’s efforts in this regard are truly commendable, and its commitment to the welfare of its citizens is a shining example of exemplary leadership.”