Climate Change: World Bank Disburses N5bn to 140 Plateau Communities

Arthur Eriye

Relief came the way of 140 communities across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau State with the disbursement of N5billion from the World Bank to help tackle climate change

Country Director of World Bank in Nigeria, Mr. Ndiame Diop, made this disclosure during the formal disbursement of the funds to the benefitting communities in Jos, the state capital recently.

Diop, however, said that the pilot scheme of the project would commence with 10 communities.

He said that the fund was being disbursed through the bank’s Agro Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project.

According to him, the initiate is part of the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) under ACReSAL project.

“As you know, desertification and climate change are already threatening agriculture, which is a key source of livelihood of the people of Plateau. This investment is part of ACReSAL complements, a range of investments around land and water management within the comprehensive framework around a 10-year watershed management plan.

“So, this is complementary between these interventions and activities led by the communities and those investments to improve land and water around the communities. Now, unlike grant, the CRF will operate as a loan programme designed to support community groups in implementing community climate resilient initiatives. This financial support is specifically targeted toward ACReSAL registered Community Interest Groups across the state in targeted watershed,” he said.

Diop, further revealed that the bank had supplied 20 tractors and other farming inputs to the state as part of the project, with the aim of tackling poverty and promoting food security in the state.

In his remark, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang thanked the World Bank for choosing the state to implement the project, particularly in tackling climate change and promoting dry season farming.

Mutfwang said that the project, “no doubt, would empower local communities in the state to implement innovative and crucial strategies toward addressing climate change and ensuring food security in the state”.

He warned the beneficiaries to put the funds into good use, adding that anyone caught violating the rules of engagement would be sanctioned.

“Let me, therefore, remind the project coordinator and his team that it will not be business as usual. We will make sure that we audit every project and ensure that we are on the road to success. The first rule is that this is money you will pay back, so take that into your mind and I will charge the men in these groups not to marry additional wives. You are the first fruits, you are the first born of this scheme, if you succeed, it means that the story of poverty on the Plateau will turn around.

“I don’t know how these communities were selected because I didn’t interfere. We allowed the project coordinator and his team to select these communities based on the established criteria. But I want you to know that we will be monitoring your progress very closely,” the governor said.