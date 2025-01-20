Catholic Father Suspended from Priesthood over  Secret Wedding  in US

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A catholic priest with the Diocese of Warri in Delta State, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, has dumped the holy priesthood and secretly wedded his girlfriend in the United States of America.

Fr. Oghenerukevwe was said to have married the lady, Ms. Dora Chichah, at a Pentecostal church, Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA, on December 29, 2024, after being out of active ministry in the States.

However, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, has announced the suspension of the priest, who hails from Urhobo in Delta State.

According a statement titled “Decree of Suspension” and dated Thursday, January 16, 2025, the Catholic Diocese of Warri confirmed Fr. Oghenerukevwe’s marriage to his heartthrob as against the rule of the Catholic Church.

The statement signed by Bishop Ewherido and the Chancellor/Notary of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo, explained that Fr. Oghenerukevwe has been out of active ministry before his current action.

“On November 30, 2024, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, who has been out of active ministry and without any official assignment in the United States of America, contacted me with a request to be released from all canonical obligations and responsibilities associated with Holy Orders within the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Diocese of Warri reached out to Fr. Oghenerukevwe, requesting the submission of documents required to initiate the process. However, on December 29, 2024, Fr. Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA. Footage of this marriage has been widely circulated on social media.

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 §1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333). He retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of this decree in accordance with Canon 1734 §1 whenever he demonstrates a willingness to reform.

“May God grant him the grace to reflect on this situation and guide him on the path of reconciliation,” the statement added.