  • Sunday, 19th January, 2025

Ondo LG Polls: PDP’s Withdrawal a Cowardly Act, Says Governor Aiyedatiwa

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has described as cowardly the withdrawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the local government elections held yesterday in the state.

The state Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, Mr. Leye Igbagbo, had on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the party from the elections in a statement.

Twelve political parties contested for the chairmanship and councillor seats in all 18 local government areas in the state.

Aiyedatiwa while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, said: “For PDP to pull out, that is cowardice. They participated in the whole process. ODIEC released the timetable for the election on time. I don’t know the reason for that (withdrawal).

“Maybe the fear of losing. Every election has its own logistics and other political parties are participating. So, whatever reason that made them withdraw, I am not privy to that,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also described the elections as a step towards enhancing grassroots development.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the effective running of the local government system in the state in line with the provisions of the law.

Aiyedatiwa commended the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for the seamless conduct of the poll and thanked the people for participating in the election.

 “I just cast my vote without any crisis, this is just what happened in the Nov.16 governorship election which was judged to be free and fair.

“The materials arrived early and the security and citizens are here. They are participating and at the end of the day, just as we had in the last election, we don’t expect anything else,” he said.

Also, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Olayide Adelami, voted at 9:45 a.m. at Igbooroko Unit 16, Ward 3 in Owo, Owo LGA.

Adelami, who praised the electorate for the turnout, urged them to vote massively for APC.

Before the scheduled poll, the last council elections in the state were conducted on August 23, 2020, with the tenure of the elected council officials elapsing on August 22, 2023.

Since then, the administration of the 18 council areas of the state has been managed by civil servants, specifically the Heads of Local Government Administrations.

However, after several postponements, the ODIEC finally fixed January 18, 2025, for the conduct of the election.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.