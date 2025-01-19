Ondo LG Polls: PDP’s Withdrawal a Cowardly Act, Says Governor Aiyedatiwa

Fidelis David in Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has described as cowardly the withdrawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the local government elections held yesterday in the state.

The state Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, Mr. Leye Igbagbo, had on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the party from the elections in a statement.

Twelve political parties contested for the chairmanship and councillor seats in all 18 local government areas in the state.

Aiyedatiwa while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, said: “For PDP to pull out, that is cowardice. They participated in the whole process. ODIEC released the timetable for the election on time. I don’t know the reason for that (withdrawal).

“Maybe the fear of losing. Every election has its own logistics and other political parties are participating. So, whatever reason that made them withdraw, I am not privy to that,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also described the elections as a step towards enhancing grassroots development.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the effective running of the local government system in the state in line with the provisions of the law.

Aiyedatiwa commended the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for the seamless conduct of the poll and thanked the people for participating in the election.

“I just cast my vote without any crisis, this is just what happened in the Nov.16 governorship election which was judged to be free and fair.

“The materials arrived early and the security and citizens are here. They are participating and at the end of the day, just as we had in the last election, we don’t expect anything else,” he said.

Also, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Olayide Adelami, voted at 9:45 a.m. at Igbooroko Unit 16, Ward 3 in Owo, Owo LGA.

Adelami, who praised the electorate for the turnout, urged them to vote massively for APC.

Before the scheduled poll, the last council elections in the state were conducted on August 23, 2020, with the tenure of the elected council officials elapsing on August 22, 2023.

Since then, the administration of the 18 council areas of the state has been managed by civil servants, specifically the Heads of Local Government Administrations.

However, after several postponements, the ODIEC finally fixed January 18, 2025, for the conduct of the election.