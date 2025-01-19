Oborevwori:  All My Actions as Governor Guided by Interest of the People

• State’s IGR hits N110bn, says commissioner

The Governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, at the weekend, said all his actions as governor were guided by the interest of the people.

The assurance came as the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has witnessed remarkable growth under the Oborevwori’s administration, soaring over N110 billion annually.

The governor assured that no one would short-change the state under his watch.

He disclosed this at the 50th birth anniversary thanksgiving of the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, at St. Paul’s Catholic Cathedral, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

While commending the celebrant on his empowerment programme for the people, the governor urged the people in authority to always remember the widows and the other less-privileged persons in society.

He said: “As people in authority, we must do what we will be remembered for; so, I am happy that you are empowering people from your constituency.

“We have so many people today who don’t want the progress of this state. What we are doing now, some people are not happy because they feel we want to outshine them.

“But we will always do what the people want; for us, it is the people first, Delta first. All these positions are temporary; the thing you will be remembered for is the service you rendered and I am doing my own now.

“Like I told people, the state’s contractors, nobody is my friend because the people who voted for me want the best from me.

“It is me who they will ask, not you as a contractor; so, some people may not be happy, but that is their business. In the end, I will be remembered for the good things that I achieved for them.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Aniagwu, has said the state’s IGR has witnessed remarkable growth under the administration of Governor Oborevwori.

Addressing concerns about a purported decline in IGR during an interview on the ARISE NEWS Channel, Aniagwu clarified that the perceived decrease was a result of the expansion of the state’s budget.

“The IGR has increased significantly. Under the previous administration, it rose to N70 billion from N40 billion. Governor Sheriff has now taken it beyond N110 billion. The confusion arises because percentages are relative to the budget size, which has grown from over N700 billion to nearly N1 trillion,” Aniagwu explained.

He elaborated on the governor’s strategic approach to revenue generation, emphasising that it was not designed to burden residents but to expand the tax net. “Our strategy is rooted in empowering people rather than taxing them into hardship. By improving human capital and opening up new communities, we are enabling residents to participate in the economy more effectively. When people see tangible benefits from their taxes, they willingly contribute,” the commissioner stated.

Aniagwu highlighted the administration’s focus on fostering equitable economic growth by ensuring that taxation aligns with developmental benefits.

“Governor Oborevwori’s principle of taxation is simple: let the people see what their contributions are doing, and they will support it wholeheartedly. It’s not about extracting money; it’s about creating an enabling environment where everyone can thrive,” he said.

He pointed out that the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education are pivotal to this strategy.

According to him, by addressing long-standing challenges and unlocking economic potential in underserved areas, the administration is building a more inclusive Delta State.

The commissioner also praised Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to transparency, citing his open-door policy and willingness to receive constructive feedback.

“The governor recently said in a meeting, ‘Don’t tell me about what I’ve done well; tell me what I need to improve on.’ This is a leader who listens and is genuinely focused on the needs of the people,” Aniagwu recounted.

Aniagwu, who resumed office as Commissioner for Public Information earlier in the week, commended the governor for prioritising impactful governance over political distractions.

“Governor Oborevwori is not looking for praise; he’s focused on delivering results. His dedication to infrastructure and human capital development speaks for itself,” he added.