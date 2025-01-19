  • Sunday, 19th January, 2025

Lagos Shuts School over Death of Two-year-old Pupil

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The Lagos State Government has closed Smiley Kids Montessori, located in Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo, following a tragic swimming pool accident that resulted in the death of two-year-old Rapheala Ogbodo.

This was contained in a statement posted on its verified X handle yesterday.

Recall that a woman, identified as Ella, had cried out after her two-year-old daughter, who left for school on Wednesday, did not return alive following the tragic incident at the school.

Meanwhile, officials from the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Office of Education Quality Assurance, under the Ministry of Education, have visited the school to conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident, leading to the school’s closure for a thorough probe to identify potential lapses that resulted in the tragic death.

The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State Safety Commission has been drawn to the swimming pool accident that occurred at Smiley Kids Montessori, Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos, on Wednesday, 15th January 2025, which led to the death of a two-year-old female, Rapheala Ogbodo.

“The officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education have visited the scene of the accident to carry out a preliminary investigation and ascertain the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

“While the school is presently under lock pending further investigation, the state government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim and expresses its commitment to preventing future occurrences.

“The Director-General of the Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, stated that all school owners and caregivers must comply with safety regulations to prevent accidents in the State.

“Mojola further stated that further information would be made available upon completion of investigations into the accident.”

