Kogi Senator Hails NNPCL for Establishing Five Mini LNG Plants in Ajaokuta

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for establishing five mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta.

The senator, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Contents, gave the commendation in a statement she signed and made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday.

She expressed delight that the development was a remarkable significant milestone in the country’s collective efforts to promote cleaner energy alternatives.

Part of the statement read, “This remarkable development will reduce carbon emissions, and enhance energy security across our nation.

“It demonstrates the federal government’s unwavering commitment to implementing sustainable energy policies that align with global best practices while fostering economic growth and environmental protection.

“The establishment of these mini LNG plants is a testament to the government’s dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the energy demands of our people.

“By tapping into the vast natural gas resources in Kogi, these plants will create employment opportunities, stimulate industrial development, and ensure access to cleaner and more affordable energy for households, businesses, and industries.

“I wish to particularly commend the NNPC and its leadership for their forward-thinking approach in driving this transformative initiative.

“The deployment of Mini LNG plants showcases the federal government’s determination to diversify our energy mix, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

“As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, I am equally pleased to note the local participation and inclusion of indigenous expertise in the execution of this project.

“This not only enhances the capacity of our local workforce but also aligns with the goals of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010) in fostering homegrown skills and technology transfer.

“The Mini LNG plants hold the promise of significant environmental benefits through reduced carbon emissions and air pollution, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.

“Additionally, these plants will address the persistent energy supply challenges in the region, boost industrialisation, and attract local and foreign investments, thereby transforming Ajaokuta into an energy hub in Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I reaffirm my commitment to advocating for sustainable policies and initiatives that prioritise the well-being of our people and the development of Kogi Central District.

“I urge all stakeholders to continue to work collaboratively to ensure the success and longevity of this laudable project.

“Once again, I express my heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the federal government, and the NNPC for this strategic intervention that will undoubtedly transform the socio-economic landscape of Ajaokuta Local Government and beyond.

“Together, we are building a brighter, cleaner, and more prosperous Nigeria,” she added.