  • Saturday, 18th January, 2025

Turnout Excites Organisers as Azimuth Shipping Lines Tennis Ends

Sport | 1 hour ago

The organisers of the annual Azimuth Shipping Lines junior tennis tournament are happy about the turnout of players for the competition which is in its 7th edition this year.

The age-grade competition being staged for boys and girls smashers between the ages of 12 and 16 started on January 15 and it ends today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Court, Onikan.

The sponsors of the tournament, MD/ CEO of Azimuth Shipping Lines, Captain Stephen Owolabi Martins, said it was a thing of joy to see smiles on the faces of the participants.

“There are more players and it also means the event is getting bigger and better every year. This is a success story for us as sponsors and I am anxiously waiting to witness the final on Saturday. We are ready to make the kids enjoy themselves till the last day,” he said.

In the boys U-12 category, Daniel Igbinovia and Gazah Ashim are the finalists while in the girls U-12 final, Whitney Orimoloye will take on Mabubat Rasak. For the 14  and under girls,  Atilola Mofifunoluwa and Kelvin Bebe Emmanuel will fight for the top prize while in the boys cadre of the category, Joel Michael and Godwin Akinfunloye will lock horns.

In the U-16 girls’ cadre, Gloria Samuel and Holzendoff Lorelay will tango for honours while Amir Muhammad and Isa Yayaha will do same in the boys’ cadre.

