NGOs Petition IG, Seek Investigation of Officer Over Abuja Killings

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Asabe Waziri Justice Advocacy Initiative (AWJAI) and Citizens’ Gavel Foundation for Social Justice (GAVEL), have jointly petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to provide an official update on the investigation into the alleged killings of three persons by Inspector Wilson Collins.

The tragic incident occurred on August 26, 2024, in Abuja where two people were allegedly killed by Inspector Collins who also injured the third that later died, all in a bid to protect his girlfriend with the name Esther over allegations of a stolen phone that rang in her possession.

The NGOs said the loud silence of the Nigeria Police despite public outcry undermines trust in law enforcement and raises concerns about potential misconduct, and as a result has invoked Section 1(1) of the Freedom of Information Act to make its requests.

In a statement signed by legal associate to Citizens’ Gavel, Marvellous Monday, the organisations are demanding for

“Detailed information on any investigation or disciplinary action taken against Inspector Collins.”

The organisations are also demanding for “access to internal reports or records related to the incident, a copy of the police investigation report, and information on measures to ensure accountability and justice in this case.”

The statement reads: “Inspector Collins shot and killed two individuals while fatally injuring a third to protect his girlfriend, Esther, from theft accusations.

“Specific details include:Esther allegedly stole a phone from a tricycle driver, sparking a confrontation when the phone rang in her possession.

“She reportedly called Inspector Collins, who arrived armed and allegedly opened fire at close range, killing a tricycle driver and a bystander.

“A motorcyclist who transported Collins to the scene was also critically injured and later died due to inadequate medical care during a doctors’ strike.

“Collins and Esther fled the scene, commandeering multiple vehicles to evade capture. Despite the gravity of the allegations and public outcry, the Nigeria Police Force has not made any public statements or provided updates on the investigation over four months later.”

The organisations state that despite submitting their letter over a month ago, they have received no response from the Nigeria Police Force, hence urging the IGP to address the concerns promptly and ensure that justice is served and public trust in policing is maintained.

GAVEL and AWJAI reiterated their commitment to ensuring that justice is served and call on the IGP to address the pressing matter promptly while citing that the victims’ families and the public deserve accountability and transparency.