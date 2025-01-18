  • Saturday, 18th January, 2025

Gunmen Abduct Retired AIG’s Odumosu Wife in OgunJames Sowole in Abeokuta and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, early yesterday, abducted the wife of a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State.


The kidnappers were said to have stormed the home of the Odumosus, shooting sporadically.
Confirming the incident in Abeokuta, spokesperson of the Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police, Omolola Odutola, said the


State Police Command reacted swiftly to the abduction by deploying operatives to secure her release.
She said, “Information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Odumosu, a female resident of Aminu Street, Arepo, Ogun State.


“Reports indicate that she was about to enter her home when four masked men attacked her, dragged her from her LEXUS Jeep, and took her through swampy areas to an unknown location.
The Divisional Police Officer has led a team of police officers to the scene, where they are currently searching the swampy bush area.


The Divisional Police Officer has also contacted Baale Warewa and Baale Maaba, to deploy local security forces to the reverrine area.
Odutola added that “the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo has been briefed and all covert operations have been deployed to assist with digital intelligence to ensure she is rescued unhurt.”

