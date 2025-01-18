Group Accuses Northern Governors of Fuelling Controversy Over Tax Reform Bills 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has accused northern governors of fuelling the controversy that trailed the federal government’s Tax Reform Bills.

In a statement yesterday, President General of the forum, Yerima Shettima, condemned the governors’ recent support for the bills.

“After generating needless controversy and misleading the public, these governors have inexplicably capitulated to the reforms,” the statement said.

Shettima noted that the AYCF, from the outset, had maintained that these reforms, despite potential short-term challenges, are essential for Nigeria’s overall development.

“We view the governors’ actions as a betrayal of the trust placed in them, a demonstration of their incompetence in managing their states’ affairs, and ultimately, a disservice to the Northern people,” the statement reads.

“This press statement outlines our deep concerns and calls for accountability.

“The Northern governors initially presented a united front against the proposed tax reforms, citing concerns about their potential negative impact on the already struggling Northern economy.

“This stance, while arguably understandable given the region’s socio-economic challenges, was fundamentally flawed.

“Their arguments lacked substance and failed to acknowledge the vital role of robust taxation in funding essential public services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

“Instead of engaging constructively with the government to address specific concerns and negotiate amendments, they chose to employ divisive rhetoric, fuelling public unrest and hindering national progress.

“This approach reveals a lack of foresight and strategic planning, highlighting their failure to effectively represent the interests of their constituents.”

According to the group, the sudden and unexplained shift in their position, without any concessions or amendments of the bills, cast serious doubt on the integrity of the governors and raises questions about the motives behind their initial opposition.

“We recognise that effective taxation is the cornerstone of a functioning and prosperous nation. While we acknowledge the need for sensitive implementation to minimise hardship, particularly amongst vulnerable populations, we firmly believe that the benefits of these reforms significantly outweigh any potential drawbacks.

“Increased tax revenue will allow the government to invest heavily in critical sectors, creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the overall quality of life for all Nigerians, including those in the North.

“The governors’ initial opposition, therefore, not only hampered national progress but also demonstrated a disregard for the long-term welfare of the very people they are elected to serve. “Their actions appear driven by short-sighted political considerations rather than a genuine commitment to the development of the North,” the AYCF said.

The AYCF reiterates its unwavering support for the national tax reform bills, maintaining that the reforms are crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

“We condemn the Northern governors’ inconsistent and ultimately deceitful actions. Their failure to effectively manage their states and their manipulation of public opinion highlight a systemic problem of governance within the region.

“We call for greater accountability from these governors and urge them to focus on their primary responsibilities: improving the lives of the people they represent through good governance and effective resource management,” the AYCF said.