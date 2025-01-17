Meet the Pioneer Captains of SEDC

As South East Development Commission sets to take off, Udora Orizu writes on what to know about some of the newly appointed Board members after their confirmation by the Senate

The Senate on Monday, January 13, 2025 screened and confirmed the nominees for South East Development Commission and other regional development commissions.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last month constituted the board of the Commission, appointing the chairman, executive directors, and the entire membership. The announcement made in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that it reflects the President’s commitment to ensuring effective leadership and development in the South East region.

The 18 member Nominees of the South-East Development Commission are Dr. Emeka Nworgu (Chairman), Hon. Mark C. Okoye (MD / CEO), Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (ED Finance), Rt Hon. Toby Okechukwu ( ED Projects), Dr. Clifford Ogbede ( ED Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development), Chief Daniel Akwari.

Others include; Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Chidi Echeazu, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu Ph.D, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali Kumo Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima, Chief (Mrs) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma, Chief Sylvester Okonkwo (ED Corporate Services), and Sen. Anthony Agbo (ED Commercial and Industrial Development).

Over the years, some federal lawmakers of Igbo extraction had attempted to birth the South East Development Commission through a legislation, but that was unsuccessful.

However, the jinx was eventually broken as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in 2023 dusted the bill, rejigged and reintroduced it in the 10th Assembly. With the support of his colleagues from the region as co-sponsors who also helped to galvanize the their colleagues across the country, the bill got the nod of the parliament. The next destination: Senate.

Kalu followed through, ensuring the passage of the bill. Fortunately, in July, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assented to the bill, effectively making it an act of the Parliament.

In his reaction, Kalu expressed gratitude to the President Tinubu, his colleagues in the National Assembly and indeed, all Nigerians for supporting the bill.

According to him, the commission when established will receive and manage fund from allocation of the federation account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region as a result of the effect of the civil war after 54 years.

The Deputy Speaker, also said that the commission will as well tackle the ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the Southeast States which include Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi and thereby, fostering economic integration and cooperation in the region.

The Deputy Speaker also showed similar appreciation when the President announced various appointments to the SEDC board.

He extolled the President’s strategic choices, stating that the appointments aligned with his vision to reposition the South East region for development. The Deputy Speaker therefore urged the appointees to work diligently to realize the SEDC’s mandate and promote regional development.

Below is the brief profile of some of the appointees:

Dr. Emeka Wogu (Chairman): Wogu is a seasoned lawyer, technocrat and an astute politician with a wide range of academic achievements worthy of emulation. After his primary education, he moved to secondary level and graduated with Division One from Ngwa High School, Abayi in Aba, Abia State in 1980, and from there to the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba from 1981 to 1982. He then proceeded to study Law at the Imo State University where he later bagged LLB in 1986 and attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, 1986/1987. To widen his horizon in knowledge, he engaged in post-graduate studies which earned him the Master of Public Administration (2004) from University of Calabar, Master of Science in Political Science-Public Analysis (2011) from Nassarawa State University, Certificate in Benchmarking Emerging Markets obtained in 2008 from S. P. Jain Institute of Management, Singapore. He topped these with a Doctorate Degree in Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

His impressive academic profile prepared him for significant exploits in various fields of endeavours. Dr Wogu was vice-chairman of the Aba South LGA in Abia State (1991–1993), chairman of the LGA in 1993. He was later elected to the Federal House of Representatives in 1998. He also represented Abia State for two terms as commissioner at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

He served as the Honourable Minister of Labour and Productivity from 2010 to 2014. He has won many meritorious awards and recognitions, some are: Member of Nigerian Bar Association (MNBA); Member of Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM);· Member of International Bar Association (MIBA); ·Member of the Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (MADR).

Hon. Mark C. Okoye ( MD/CEO ):

Okoye has a wealth of experience in investment banking and public service. He demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities while serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency.

He previously served as a Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning under in the immediate-past administration in Anambra State, after serving as a Senior Special Assistant to the governor in that same role, earning his place as one of the youngest political appointees in Anambra’s history.

Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Executive Director Projects) –

Okechukwu can be described as an astute administrator, veteran legislator, ebullient personality or a logical Colossus. From a young age, he prepared himself adequately for the demanding world where ideas and knowledge are the propelling forces.

Hon. Okechukwu earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Literary Studies from the prestigious University of Calabar (1982-1986). He went ahead to acquire a PGD & MBA from the then Anambra State University of Technology (1988-1991), an LL.B from the University of Lagos (1994-2000) and B.L. from the Nigerian Law School (2001).

Still insatiable with knowledge, he attended Executive programmes in John Hopkins University and London School of Economics, and MSc in Policy Analysis with PhD in view at the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

He started a career in private sector, joining the Fung Tai Engineering Co. Ltd in 1991 as a Business Development Manager and was later the General Manager. The company firmly and steadily asserted its competence in engineering and construction with specialty in oil and gas, as well as underwater and dredging works.

The burning desire to serve his people at a larger scale and to be in a position to attract development to his immediate society and beyond catapulted Okechukwu into politics.

He was the Special Adviser in Economy to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, where he coordinated the senator’s many interventions and projects in the Enugu West Senatorial District, Enugu State, and the South East. It was an ample opportunity to be grounded in national politics and to learn the rudiments of the legislature.

He was elected three times into the House of Representatives as a member of the the 7th, 8th and 9th National Assembly, representing the great people of Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was made the Chairman, House Committee on Works in the 8th House of Representatives and capped it up as Deputy Minority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives. During his time in the parliament, Okechukwu was not found wanting in the discharge of his function as a lawmaker, resting on the tripod of – Lawmaking, Oversight and Representation. Okechukwu holds a chieftaincy title, Otuogbajie (Goal-getter), for his capacity to deliver on development needs and targets.

Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (E.D. Finance):

Ohajuruka is a Nigerian politician, who functioned in various high profile political and administrative roles in the elective and appointive genre. His nexus of experience has spanned the following gamut: the precinct of law making, parliamentary administration, general leadership and governance, administration and exercise of executive power, community leadership, social contributions. In all of the specific and

general roles, he sought to bring the benefits of this background and experiences into play to leverage them to drive success in various initiatives within programmatic schedules. He served as a two-term member and Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly from May 2000- 2007. He also represented the Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South federal constituencies of Abia State in the 6th National Assembly as a member of the House of Representatives. He was also acting Governor of Abia State at various times. During these times, he ensured the smooth running of government operations and implementation of policies and programs, provided leadership and guidance to government oﬃcials and civil servants, as well as addressing the concerns and needs of the resident of Abia State.

Dr. Cliff Ogbede (E.D. Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development):

Ogbede, is a seasoned administrator, educationist, business man, diplomat and politician who has been promoting Nigerian potentials both in the local and international communities. Personal attributes of Ogbede show that he is experienced, talented, widely travelled, multi-lingual, public administrator, teacher, engineering technician and motivator with excellent leadership qualities. Ogbede is an Honourary Professor and Doctorate Degree in Public Administration, from the Lviv University of Business and Law, Ukraine, Masters Degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration (PGDPA) from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology –LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Education (B.Sc. Ed) from University of Lagos-UNILAG, Post Graduate Certificate in Management Principles from the Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) London, UK, Full Technological Engineering Diploma (FTD) in Electrical Electronic Engineering from the City & Guilds of London Institute, London, UK, Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology from the City & Guilds of London Institute UK, Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Public Administration from the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria-CILGPAN, WASC/GCE, Secondary Commercial School Obiangwu, Ngor Okpala LGA and First School Leaving Certificate, FSLC, Umueze Secondary School, Obiangwu, Ngor Okpala LGA.

In politics, Ogbede contested the 2006 PDP Primary Election to represent the people of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency in the Nigerian House of Representatives, was elected the Deputy Governorship Candidate of Labour Party-LP, in the 2007 general elections in Imo State, elected as consensus candidate in Ngor Okpala for the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala House of Representatives Seat in 2010, contested the 2011 PDP House of Representatives Primary election for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal constituency, was appointed member Imo state PDP Campaign council in the 2011 general elections, elected as chairman PDP Strategic/Disciplinary Committee in the 2011 General Elections in Ngor Okpala LGA Imo State, served as PDP Federal Constituency collation Agent for the 2011 Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency general elections, appointed Special Assistant (DISAPORA/FOREIGN MATTERS) Office of the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives-May 2011 till 2015, served in the election committee council for the All Progressives Council primary elections in Ekiti State in 2022, appointed as a member of grassroots mobilization council for the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections and was appointed Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives in June 2023.

Ogbede is a recipient of several awards including award of Excellence from Dept of Philosophy, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Gold Award for promoting Good governance by African Age International magazine, Ezinwa honorary award from St James Anglican Church Obiangwu and Ezi-Enyi honorary award from St.Mary’s Catholic Parish, Elelem Ngor Okpala LGA amongst others.

Chief Daniel Akwari:

Akwari was the former President General Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, South African region.

He attended Boys Secondary School Ubakala, Umuahia 1984, has a B.A Christian Religious Studies University of Jos 1993, M.SC: Security, Leadership and Society, Baze University Abuja, 2024 (Inview). Akwari is a man known for his commitment to the development of the South-East region through his dedication and hard work.

Sen Anthony Agbo (E.D. Commercial and Industrial Development)

Agbo was educated at Ebonyi State University and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, graduating in 1988. He was elected to the Enugu State House Of Assembly (before Ebonyi state was formed from part of Enugu), and was appointed Speaker. Later, he was Commissioner of Finance (1999–2003) and Commissioner of Public Utilities (2003–2005) for Ebonyi State.

After taking his seat in the Senate in May 2007, Agbo was appointed to committees on National Identity Card & Population, Housing, Federal Capital Territory and Drugs Narcotics Anti Corruption. He was active in plenary and committee work, and had sponsored bills on the Nigerian Congressional Medal of Honour Award, the National Cooperative Society Federation and the Nigerian Unified Filed Institute.

The appointment of Chief Dr. Emeka Wogu and 17 others as the pioneer board members of the South -East Development Commission (SEDC), has been hailed by well meaning Nigerians.

This goes to show that, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed dedicated and committed people who have demonstrated capacity in their various life endeavours and are in touch with the needs of the people to the management of SEDC for its early take-off.

*Udora Orizu writes from Abuja