Kayode Ojewale (1984-2024): Departing Soon at Noon

Banji Ojewale





January 17, 2025 would have marked the 41st natal anniversary of Solomon Kayode Ojewale, the young man who was beginning to be noticed as a regular name in Nigeria’s vast media space, online and main-view. He was a migratory writer. One time he’d be in The Guardian, The Punch, The Nation, Nigerian Tribune, or Vanguard, all in Nigeria’s south, or another time up north in Daily Trust, Leadership or New Nigerian. Kayode also had a promising presence in the online publications: Premium Times, Newspot, Sahara Reporters, etc. He wrote and read lustily. On a number of occasions, he would query me: “Dad, what’s going on? I haven’t seen you write lately.” Sometimes, he was a monitoring spirit, searching for my articles on the internet and railing at the ubiquitous devil in the print. He also preyed on books. He took from me a book on John McCain, once a US presidential aspirant, which Emeka Eluem Izeze, former MD of The Guardian, loaned me.

Kayode’s articles were regularly run by Alausa Alert, a publication of Lagos State Ministry of Information, edited by the versatile Tayo Ogunbiyi. At a time, we projected a joint collection of essays by himself and Ogunbiyi.

The young man ardently desired a future with the media. So he took a professional course in radio production and script writing at the Radio Nigeria Broadcasting School in Lagos.

Finally, he was approached by a business newspaper in Lagos to serve on its editorial board. The editors reckoned that pinning the prolific contributor exclusively to their desk might be more profitable to the paper than having him shared with others in the industry. The offer seemed OK for Kayode; it would give him a ready, regular and recognisable platform to express himself on hot-button issues.

Still, the deal wasn’t consummated for some reasons. Kayode was a civil servant, on full time employment with the Public Relations Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA). He troubleshot for the organisation a lot. In succession, his bosses, Mahmoud, Olumide Filade, Taofiq, Mrs. Aluko, required Kayode to leverage his pen and bond with the editors to step in with a write-up in defence of LASTMA. He obliged always; but he was careful not to compromise principles of mutual goodwill. So he did it daintily, without taking his cordial stand with the journalists for granted.

Now, would he be able to answer to the true professional and nonaligned calling of the member of the editorial board of a reputable medium and remain in the service of LASTMA? There’s far more to being offered juicy contracts because of your current running or past performance. Those hiring you are more moved by what you’d give them from the moment of your joining them after exit from your old station, scarcely excited about the exploits that made them notice you in the first place.

These were some of what we were considering when a concatenation of health incidents set in for Kayode and hindered a logical resolution of the puzzle.

First, a call from his wife, Bunmi, on Wednesday July 4, 2024, that Kayode was gravely down with cough and unsettling breathing issues. She was taking him to a private hospital in their neighborhood at Alakuko, Lagos, she told me. There, her husband’s condition deteriorated. Bunmi, herself a professional nurse with a degree in the discipline, suggested a switch to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State. Bunmi had worked there until recently. She was familiar with the facility and was fully convinced her husband would receive much better care there. Indeed, Kayode also had a history with OOUTH, having undergone successful medical procedures at the institution in previous years.

But, suddenly, on the night of Saturday, July 6, 2024 at OOUTH, Kayode lost the struggle against the complications of irregular breathing, dragged from life into death, leaving behind a son, Othniel Oluwalonimi (barely 5 months old then), his wife, parents, siblings and in-laws.

We all and his friends along with other loved ones have long since been comforted over this huge loss. Kayode was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He believed in His Word that if you die in genuine salvation, it’s only a temporary physical deprivation. Your soul lives on in perfect joy and repose in God’s presence in Heaven. That’s an eternal state. Bereaved believers are, therefore, not to mourn inconsolably.

Colleagues at workplaces, childhood friends and those with whom he attended Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, have offered profuse eulogy endearment. Fashakin, Yeye, Kola, Sunday Ogunsola, Yemi (Baba Ibeji), Fisayo, Segun Hammed, Samson, etc. say affable Kayode touched their lives not only in the campus, but also away from its environment. They fondly referred to him as Professor, “because he had the carriage of a prof.” One of them said Kayode led him into writing for the media. He has since showed me some of his published works. One of his closest pals said their late friend was the one who always checked on them one by one, and reminded them to felicitate with each on their birthdays.

He was also known for that in the family, serving as our PRO and point man on our WhatsApp platform. If you needed the stats and pictures of an old family event, Kayode was the one to turn to. You’d get the info while rounding off your conversation. He could sometimes play games with this great gift. He would drop embarrassing ancient pictures of you which you thought had disappeared with time. At other times, if a young person in the midst of older ones acted big and felt he had arrived, Kayode would move in and cut him to size by pointing to an elderly woman and announcing, “Young man, hope you know that woman over there was the one who circumcised you!” He meant no harm in his pranks. Kayode had a kind and accommodating heart that didn’t allow him to hurt anyone with his gibes.

I was a ‘victim’ of one of his sportive surprises, when years ago he conspired with some editors and had them publish his article on my 71st birthday. It was no small embarrassment when I woke that morning to a tumult of calls and messages. I got to know later that they were responding to Kayode’s stealthy tribute.

We used to call Kayode “Old Man Kayus”, because from his early years he looked like his paternal grandfather. The name stuck. Till Kayode passed on, Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of Premium Times, would always refer to him as Old Man, dropping Kayus. They were good friends, a bond built from the late 80s in Ilorin, Kwara State, where “Uncle Dapoh” used to drive Kayode and Lanre, his elder brother, around town.

Solomon Kayode Oyedotun Adigun-Odi Ojewale wanted to read Medicine, for which he was given admission at a private institution in one of Nigeria’s southeastern states. Somehow, it didn’t work out, and he went for Pure and Applied Chemistry at LAUTECH. He graduated in November 2008 and was posted to Bayelsa for his NYSC in July the following year.

He served in Asamabiri. His experiences there are documented in his book, “Asamabiri: A Youth Corps Member’s Experience.” Unfortunately, the 12-chapter book wasn’t published; a blundering bureaucratic bullock bred by the NYSC authorities stood in the way of the work, whose conclusion foresaw the food crisis now pillaging the land and recommended a strategic solution: “Asamabiri can…be the food basket of the Niger Delta if the authorities harness its agricultural products. Its potential is enormous, waiting to be tapped to the full realities of full economic activity and industry. Government and the private sector must join hands to move into Asamabiri and turn the area into a developed and prosperous region. This way we can truly talk of diversifying the Nigerian economy and freeing it from dependence on oil.”

•Ojewale, an author, mailed this piece from Accra, Ghana.